Acquired from France and Great Britain Storm Shadow or SCALP cruise missiles / drones are used with great success by Ukrainian forces to attack Russian installations behind the front line: Crimea is regularly hit by small or large hits from such weapon systems.

Sean Bell writes about: the supply of Storm Shadow missiles is currently limited in Western arsenals, the United Kingdom has acquired around 1,000 such devices and Ukraine has fired 150 missiles so far (both British and French missiles). What is problematic is that Storm Shadow missiles are over 30 years old, therefore, they contain parts that cannot be purchased at the moment, so the West cannot currently manufacture these devices, Supplying Ukraine and maintaining the missile arsenal of the British / French forces will thus become more and more difficult.

The West needs a much more sustainable model that does not force compromises on the West’s advanced technological arsenal, but provides Ukraine with the weapons it needs.”

Bell believes.

The expert then criticizes NATO countries:

he sees that even though these countries have the industrial base for a significant increase in the production of military equipment, this has not happened so far despite the Russian threat.

Western defense industrial capacity has enormous potential to accelerate arms production, but this requires a significant financial commitment, which the West has so far been unwilling to step up to.”

Bell writes.

He concludes his thoughts by saying if the West hesitates, it will become more and more difficult for Ukraine to achieve its frontline military goals, and it will be increasingly difficult for the Ukrainian soldiers to prevent the Russian forces from achieving success on the battlefield.