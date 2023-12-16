British boy missing for six years found in France – CNN.co.jp

#British #boy #missing #years #France #CNN.co.jp

Alex Batty (pictured before his disappearance)/Greater Manchester Police

2023.12.15 Fri posted at 10:45 JST

(CNN) A British boy whose whereabouts were unknown for six years was found in southwestern France on the morning of the 13th. A local government spokesperson confirmed this to CNN on the 14th.

Alex Batty disappeared when he was 11 years old. It was in 2017, after a vacation to Spain. His mother and grandfather also accompanied him on his vacation. His mother had no legal guardianship.

According to the spokesperson, Alex was found in Haute-Garonne, near Toulouse.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported that the family confirmed that the person found was Alex. Toulouse prosecutors said Alex was expected to return to the UK soon.

Alex’s grandmother, Susan Caruana, who is his legal guardian, told British newspaper The Sun that she had already spoken to him. She said she is doing well and that she is currently in the custody of French authorities.

Police in Greater Manchester, England, said in a statement on the 14th that they had been contacted about the possibility of finding Alex. A police spokeswoman said it was a complex and long-term investigation, requiring further inquiries and appropriate safeguards to be put in place.

British police say they do not have details about where Alex has spent the past six years. However, Frenchman Fabien Assidini, who rescued Alex from the side of the road while driving, said Alex had been in France for the past two years. He said he lived in a “spiritual community.”

Assidini said Alex told her that her mother had kidnapped her. After he was kidnapped in 2017, he spent three years in Spain and two years in France.

Alex described his mother as “a little crazy,” Assidini said.

Assidini, a chiropractic student, discovered Alex while delivering medicine to a pharmacy in the middle of the night. Alex was walking along the side of the road in the rain with a backpack on his back, a flashlight and a skateboard.

In an interview with French Radio, Assidini said Alex had been walking for four days since leaving the mountain.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Antoine Leroy of the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office said in a televised press conference on the 15th that Alex was scheduled to return to the UK on the 16th.

Alex reportedly told Leroy that he had decided to run away from the organization he had been living with. She said the reason was that she was worried that his mother would take her to Finland.

According to Leroy, “spiritual organization” is a term that Alex himself used. The group was made up of multiple families who traveled by carpooling. He said he always stayed in places with large houses.

Leroy also said he had not received any reports of physical violence of any kind from Alex. He says he was never physically assaulted by anyone, including his mother. He stated that his current health condition is good.

Meanwhile, Leroy revealed that Alex’s grandfather passed away about six months ago. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.