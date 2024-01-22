British Duchess Sarah Ferguson (64) has skin cancer, shortly after breast cancer treatment | Show

Sarah Ferguson (64) has been diagnosed with skin cancer, British media reported on Sunday evening. The Duchess of York has had a birthmark removed, which now reveals that it is a melanoma.

The news comes three weeks after Prince Andrew’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she had been cured of breast cancer, for which she underwent an amputation last year. “After her breast cancer diagnosis this summer, she has now been diagnosed with melanoma. This was in response to a dermatologist who had several moles examined,” a spokesperson for Ferguson told The Sun and People. “It is currently being investigated further to ensure this has been detected at an early stage.”

The spokesperson says that it is a stressful time for the Duchess, but that she remains positive despite everything. “She believes her experiences highlight the importance of checking moles regularly.”

Breast cancer

In June last year, news broke that Sarah Ferguson had to undergo surgery for breast cancer. The disease was discovered when Ferguson underwent a routine breast examination, a mammogram. “She was then advised to undergo surgery, which was performed successfully,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986. Andrew is the third child of the then Queen Elizabeth and therefore the younger brother of the current King Charles. Ferguson was initially popular with the British people and was nicknamed Fergie. In 1992, Sarah and Andrew separated. The couple has two children.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

