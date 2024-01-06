British fines for Dutch drivers | News

#British #fines #Dutch #drivers #News

Amsterdam – Dutch transport companies must pay millions of euros in fines and collection costs. They allegedly did not comply with environmental regulations in the British capital. The companies deny that they broke the rules and are filing a lawsuit together.

RTL Nieuws reports this after discussions with several affected carriers. One of them is driver Reinier Slootweg, who received almost €400,000 in fines. In one go, he received 364 fines from the collection agency Euro Parking Collection (EPC). In addition to environmental regulations, Slootweg is also said to have violated the Direct Vision Standard. This stipulates, among other things, that trucks must be equipped with additional cameras for safety.

Slootweg says that he installed those cameras and also applied for the necessary permit. He sought help from Transport in Nood, a company specialized in handling international fines. 120 other Dutch companies have now also registered there. Together they received €10,000 in fines from EPC. Including the collection costs, the combined damage amounts to €7.5 million.

Transport in Nood does not want to challenge the fines individually, because that would take far too much time. “Some transporters have received three boxes full of fines,” CEO Antonio Oliveira told RTL. He wants the judge to rule on all fines and the EPC’s working method. According to Oliveira, smaller transporters in particular are at risk of collapse if the fines are not imposed. will be destroyed.

The transport companies are particularly stunned that they received all the fines at once. As a result, they did not have time to change their behavior or raise the alarm if they felt that a fine was unjustified. They were also not allowed to pay the fine in pounds and it was the collection agency that determined the exchange rate. The transporters think that EPC is making a significant profit on the fines, while this is not legally allowed.

Business organization Transport and Logistics Netherlands (TLN) could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

