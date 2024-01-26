British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery

#British #King #Charles #hospital #prostate #surgery

AFPKoning Charles

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 14:08

Britain’s King Charles has been admitted to hospital for a benign enlargement of the prostate. The operation was announced last week, after he had been examined due to complaints.

The 75-year-old king is undergoing surgery. It has not been announced when he can resume his work.

No mystery

Charles chose to reveal the reason for the hospital admission. He hopes that this will encourage other men to have themselves checked in time if they have complaints.

Prostate complaints can be caused by prostate cancer. This is usually not the case, but early monitoring is desirable so that intervention can be taken if necessary.

AFPA agents stand guard at the private clinic where Charles and Kate are hospitalized

Immediately after arriving, Charles visited his daughter-in-law Kate, wife of Prince William. She is recovering from abdominal surgery in the same hospital. That is expected to take another two weeks.