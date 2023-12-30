British mathematicians have calculated: you need to buy 27 lottery tickets to win for sure

#British #mathematicians #calculated #buy #lottery #tickets #win

According to mathematicians, you can definitely win by buying 27 lottery ticketsexcept that this does not mean that the prize will also cover the costs of the vouchers.

The UK National Lottery’s main lottery game (the Lotto) is held twice a week and six numbers from 1 to 59 are drawn at random. In December, lottery organizers announced that the latest jackpot was a record $28.9 million, tax-free. The odds of winning are about 1 in 45 million.

Two mathematicians from the University of Manchester, David Stewart and David Cushing, have calculated how many slips are needed to be sure to win. To do this, they developed a list of 27 specific coupons that mathematically covered all the bases to bring some sort of prize.

Since each coupon costs £2, or about $2.50, this It means spending £54 (about HUF 24,000).

To find the combinations, the researchers used a mathematical system called finite geometry, which represented the numbers 1 through 59 in pairs or triples on a series of geometric shapes. Each set of numbers is then connected with lines, generating a sequence of six numbers – which corresponds to a section. It takes 27 of those to cover all 59 numbers and guarantee that at least one will win, they said.

According to another mathematician, Peter Rowlett, a mathematician at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK 99% of the time people using these numbers don’t get their money back. And of course, the more people who play the above number lines, the more people have to share in the jackpot that may arise.

In a rare case, Stewart and Cushing a member of his research team managed to win $2,243 with 27 numbers they told New Scientist.

Mathematicians, despite deciphering the numbers, say that they themselves no longer want to use the combinations.

I came to the conclusion that whenever we played the combinations they didn’t pay, they did when we decided not to play them… It’s not very mathematical, but that’s what happened

Cushing told New Scientist.

Cover image source: Getty Images