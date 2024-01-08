#British #media #partner #James #Morrison #died #suddenly #Show

Gill Catchpole, the partner of singer James Morrison, has died. Various British media report this. Catchpole was found dead at the couple’s home in Whitminster last Friday. She was 45 years old.

Morrison, 39, and his partner have two daughters together, 15-year-old Elsie and 5-year-old Ada Rose. A source told The Sun that Morrison is ‘devastated’ by the death of his partner. A cause of death is not yet known, but according to the tabloid, no suspicious circumstances have been identified surrounding her death. The singer is currently supported by his family. He also reportedly asked for the family to be left alone so that they could mourn.

Her death came more than a year after she underwent a kidney transplant. That was an intense period, she described a few months ago in a message on social media. She thanked her family for “picking up the many pieces of my life.”

The British singer is known for songs such as Broken Strings and You Give Me Something. Although the singer has not yet responded on social media, there are many people who sent their condolences to him in a message on Instagram.

