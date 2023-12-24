British police arrest man for Banksy theft, but stop sign itself is still missing | Book & Culture

#British #police #arrest #man #Banksy #theft #stop #sign #missing #Book #Culture

Dec 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM Update: 4 hours ago

British police have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a stop sign featuring a work of art by the artist Banksy. The traffic sign itself has not yet been found.

The artwork is a stop sign with three military drones on it. The road sign was unveiled on Friday at a junction in south London. Less than an hour later, the sign was stolen by two men, after Banksy confirmed that the sign contained his work of art.

One of the suspects held a shared bicycle, while the other climbed onto the bicycle and unscrewed the sign with special tools. Witnesses took photos of the theft.

An investigation was launched by the London police on Saturday. In the evening, the police reported that a man had been arrested. The investigation continues. The police are also looking for witnesses to find out where the artwork is now.

Local authorities have according to BBC News a new traffic sign has been installed to prevent road users from being endangered. A local artist has placed a stop sign underneath and recreated Banksy’s art. She told the British broadcaster that art is for everyone.

Banksy is a world-famous London artist whose identity is still unknown after years. According to one gallery owner’s estimate, the stop sign could be worth half a million pounds (576,000 euros).

0:43Play button

Thieves in London steal Banksy’s artwork shortly after installation

Image: Banksy

BanksyKunstBuitenlandMedia en Cultuur