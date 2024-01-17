British Princess Catherine underwent abdominal surgery, must remain in hospital | Royal family

By our entertainment editors

Jan 17, 2024 at 3:54 PM Update: an hour ago

Britain’s Princess Catherine underwent abdominal surgery in a private hospital on Tuesday. The planned operation was successful, the British royal family wrote in a statement. The 42-year-old princess will remain in the hospital for another ten to fourteen days.

The statement states that the princess is continuing her recovery at home after her release from the hospital. “Based on doctor’s advice, it is unlikely that the princess will resume work before Easter,” the royal family said.

The palace says the princess apologizes for delaying her obligations. Catherine also hopes that her medical information will remain private, despite the attention her operation will receive. For this reason, the palace only shares the most important developments surrounding the princess’s health.

It was not known that the operation was planned. It is also not clear what was wrong with the princess. The palace gave against the BBC no further details, but did say there was no cancer.

