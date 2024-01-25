British variant on benefits affair causes outrage: ‘War against idiots’ | TV

#British #variant #benefits #affair #outrage #War #idiots

The Netherlands has the benefits affair, the British their postal scandal. Innocent people, in this case owners of post offices, were also wrongly prosecuted for theft and fraud for years. The drama series Mr Bates vs the Post Office outlines the largest miscarriage of justice in the history of the United Kingdom.

Toby Jones plays Alan Bates, the man who spent twenty years of his life fighting for justice after hundreds of men and women who ran a post office were falsely accused of fraud. The error turned out to be with the computer system. A total of 236 branch managers blamed for unexplained cash shortages ended up in prison.

Scandal

The scandal came to light in 2009, but this acclaimed four-part series, which can be seen from Thursday on NPO Start, has only really brought the issue to national attention. Outraged viewers started a petition to strip former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells of her royal award, which she has now surrendered herself.

Even lead actor Jones, ashamed, said at the screening of the series in the British press that he knew little about this affair. “Part of my brain switched off when this news topic was covered. Fraud is quite difficult to understand beyond the headlines. And by definition, something about postmasters does not appeal to the imagination, it is unglamorous and is seen as bourgeois.”

Screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes describes Bates as a “humble guy who runs a modest post office in a seaside town. He likes a beer, not cauliflower. Becomes uncomfortable when asked about his feelings. He has a dry sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye.” She praises the namesake of the series. “He didn’t ask to spend years of his life fighting a war against idiots, expensive lawyers and the British government. But he still stands tall, special, indomitable, a true British hero.’

Jones felt it was an honor to step into his shoes. He praised Bates, who attended the premiere, for “his tenacity, determination and sheer intelligence.”

