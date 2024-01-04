Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music

#Britney #Spears #denies #making #album #Write #artists #Music

By our entertainment editors

Jan 4, 2024 at 7:35 am

Britney Spears is dismissing rumors that she has started making a new album. The singer reports on Instagram that she does not plan to return as an artist. She does write songs for others.

Earlier this week, others reported Page Six in The Sun that Spears was making plans for a new record. She is said to have hired artists and songwriters Charli XCX and Julia Michaels, among others, for this.

“To be clear, most of the news is trash. They say I’m asking random people to make an album. I will never return to the music industry,” Spears wrote.

Spears enjoys being a ghostwriter

However, she has not stopped music completely. “When I write, it’s for pleasure or for other people,” the singer continues.

“For those who have read my book (Spears released her memoir last year The Woman In Me out, ed.), there is still a lot you don’t know about me. I’ve written more than twenty songs for others in the past two years. I am ghostwriter and I like that.”

It is not clear which artists Spears has written for and whether those songs have already been released.

The singer was under the curatorship of her father until 2021. Since Spears has been able to make decisions about her career again, she has said several times that she has no plans to return to the stage.