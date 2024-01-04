Britney Spears denies the arrival of a new album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music

#Britney #Spears #denies #arrival #album #Write #artists #Music

Jan 4, 2024 at 7:35 AM Update: an hour ago

Britney Spears refers rumors that she is making a new album to the realm of fiction. The singer does not plan to return as an artist, she reports on Instagram. She does write songs for others.

Earlier this week, among other things, reported: Page Six in The Sun that Spears was making plans for a new record. For this purpose, she would have hired artists and songwriters Charli XCX and Julia Michaels, among others.

“To be clear, most of the news is trash. They say I’m asking random people to make an album. I will never return to the music industry,” Spears wrote.

But she hasn’t quit music completely. “When I write, it’s for my own pleasure or for other people,” the singer continues.

“For those who have read my book (Spears released her memoir last year The Woman In Me from, ed.): there is still a lot you don’t know about me. I’ve written more than twenty songs for others in the past two years. I’m a ghostwriter and I like that.”

Spears has often emphasized that she will not return to the stage

It is not clear which artists Spears has written for and whether those songs have already been released.

The singer was under the curatorship of her father until 2021. Since Spears has been able to make decisions about her career again, she has said several times that she has no plans to return to the stage.