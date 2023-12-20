Britons named the best family SUVs of 2023

These models enjoy serious interest from users

Family SUVs are now the default family car of choice for a large number of buyers – and it’s not hard to see why. They offer a huge advantage in practicality compared to many hatchbacks, and a raised driver’s seat makes them feel secure on the road.

Other key factors that make family SUVs so appealing are the increased ground clearance and extra headroom compared to sleeker sedans. Petrol and diesel are still common as powertrains, but there are some electric SUVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

So what is the best family SUV to buy? The team at UK publication WhatCar? tested every model of this class on the market to compile the Top 10 for 2023.

The best family SUVs of 2023 (GALLERY):

  • The ranking of British experts is for models offered in Europe

  • British experts are adamant that these models are worth the purchase

  • Can the CNG models accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h as quickly as their electric rivals?

