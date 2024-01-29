Britt Dekker responds to confusion at the Zapp Awards ceremony | Stars

#Britt #Dekker #responds #confusion #Zapp #Awards #ceremony #Stars

Britt Dekker, presenter during the presentation of the NPO Zapp Awards from Studio 21 in Hilversum, responded to the confusion that arose during the presentation of the award for ‘Favorite Youth Program’ last Saturday. The winner was Bommetje!, but the name of another program was accidentally mentioned.

An 11-year-old winner of Heel Holland bakt kids was allowed to read out the winner, but ‘accidentally shouted the wrong program’, Dekker told Shownieuws, namely contender Brugklas. He was ‘completely upset’ afterwards, says the presenter.

“I heard him calling First Class and I looked at Klaas like: what should we do now?” she continues, referring to co-presenter Klaas van Kruistum. “Because we knew that the Bombshell! used to be.”

Klaas then quickly shouted ‘Bommetje’, says the presenter. “So it kind of turned out okay, but yes, those people from first grade naturally thought: what is it?”

