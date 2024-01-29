Britt Dekker responds to confusion at the Zapp Awards ceremony | Stars

#Britt #Dekker #responds #confusion #Zapp #Awards #ceremony #Stars

Britt Dekker, presenter during the presentation of the NPO Zapp Awards from Studio 21 in Hilversum, responded to the confusion that arose during the presentation of the award for ‘Favorite Youth Program’ last Saturday. The winner was Bommetje!, but the name of another program was accidentally mentioned.

An 11-year-old winner of Heel Holland bakt kids was allowed to read out the winner, but ‘accidentally shouted the wrong program’, Dekker told Shownieuws, namely contender Brugklas. He was ‘completely upset’ afterwards, says the presenter.

“I heard him calling First Class and I looked at Klaas like: what should we do now?” she continues, referring to co-presenter Klaas van Kruistum. “Because we knew that the Bombshell! used to be.”

Klaas then quickly shouted ‘Bommetje’, says the presenter. “So it kind of turned out okay, but yes, those people from first grade naturally thought: what is it?”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Cabinet allocates 1 million euros one-time to help liberation festivals | Music

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus
Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus
Posted on
Entangled particles travel back in time
Entangled particles travel back in time
Posted on
Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale
Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale
Posted on
Britt Dekker responds to confusion at the Zapp Awards ceremony | Stars
Britt Dekker responds to confusion at the Zapp Awards ceremony | Stars
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News