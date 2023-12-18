Bro urinating on pork in Appie goes all over the world

That’s the nice, uh, dirty thing about Albert Heijn…

Congratulations Netherlands! We are again a guiding country for the whole world. A bro who doesn’t eat pork urinates on the meats in the AH, or pretends to. The film is being picked up as we speak by all international media on the right and further & all the good connecting work on the left has gone to the barrebiesjes and we will once again make an international figure. Rutte can now get a job at NATO on his own. Please take a good look at camera images of Bro in the AH, pass on a description to ALL security cams with Automatic Bro Recognition in the Netherlands & locate and arrest Bro. Revoke Bro’s passport, as well as that of his parents + extended family (due to failed upbringing) and send the whole shebang back to Broland. Hopla, 12 homes available again.
Update: Geert Wilders responds & bets on 10 more seats

