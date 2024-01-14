Broadcast on free TV and live stream

#Broadcast #free #live #stream

The 2024 European Handball Championships are currently taking place in Germany. How does the broadcast on TV and stream work? What are ARD and ZDF showing? We have all the information for you here.

The 2024 European Handball Championship will take place in Germany from January 10th to 28th. The tournament’s games will be played in Düsseldorf, Mannheim, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne. However, Düsseldorf only plays a small role – only the two opening games will be played in the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia. National coach Alfred Gíslason’s team can compete in a European Championship in their own country for the first time. At the last European Championship, the DHB team achieved 7th place in Slovakia and Hungary, and in 2016 Germany became European champions for the last time. The current title holders are the Swedes, who prevailed against strong Spaniards in an exciting final in January 2022.

Would you like to follow the European Handball Championships live on TV and stream? How is the broadcast going and can the Germany games also be seen on free TV? We have answers to these questions and all information about the broadcast of the EHF Euro 2024 for you here.

Handball European Championship 2024 live on TV and stream: All information about the broadcast

The streaming provider Dyn has secured the rights to broadcast the 2024 European Handball Championship. The platform shows all 65 games of the European Championship and at least 31 of them exclusively. Don’t worry – even if you don’t have a Dyn subscription, you can follow the EHF Euro live. At least the Germany games can be seen on free TV. According to the schedule for the 2024 European Handball Championship, Germany will be the host on January 10th. ARD and ZDF share the broadcast of the DHB matches. In addition, selected games of the tournament are also available in the live stream ZDF and the ARD to see.

Video: SID

If you would like to watch all games of the 2024 European Handball Championship in full length in the live stream, you must take out a subscription to Dyn. The streaming platform currently offers a two-month subscription for 14.50 euros.

Broadcast of the 2024 European Handball Championship: Where are the Germany games taking place?

While not all games of the European Handball Championship are on free TV, there are at least summaries and highlights ARD and ZDF to see. In addition, as already mentioned, the two public broadcasters show all games with German participation in full length. We have an overview of all the games for you and indicate which broadcaster or streaming provider is broadcasting the matches:

Matchday 1:

Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: France – North Macedonia (Sportstudio.de / Dyn)

Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 8:45 p.m.: Germany – Switzerland (ZDF / Dyn)

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Slovenia – Faroe Islands (Dyn)

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Netherlands – Georgia (Dyn)

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Portugal – Greece (Dyn)

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Norway – Poland (Sportstudio.de / Dyn)

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Sweden – Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dyn)

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Denmark – Czech Republic (Dyn)

Friday, January 12, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Austria – Romania (Dyn)

Friday, January 12, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Iceland – Serbia (Sportschau.de / Dyn)

Friday, January 12, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Spain – Croatia (Sportschau.de Dyn)

Friday, January 12, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Hungary – Montenegro (Dyn)

Matchday 2:

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Poland – Slovenia (Dyn)

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Bosnia and Herzegovina – Netherlands ( Sportschau.de / Dyn)

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Czech Republic – Portugal (Dyn)

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Faroe Islands – Norway (Dyn)

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Georgia – Sweden (Dyn)

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Greece – Denmark ( Sportschau.de / Dyn)

Sunday, January 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Switzerland – France (Sportstudio.de / Dyn)

Sunday, January 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Romania – Spain (Dyn)

Sunday, January 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Montenegro – Iceland (Dyn)

Sunday, January 14, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: North Macedonia – Deutschland (ZDF / Dyn)

(ZDF / Dyn) Sunday, January 14, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Croatia – Austria (Dyn)

Sunday, January 14, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Serbia – Hungary (Dyn)

Matchday 3:

Monday, January 15, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Poland – Faroe Islands (Sportstudio.de / Dyn)

Monday, January 15, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Bosnia and Herzegovina – Georgia (Mannheim)

Monday, January 15, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Czech Republic – Greece (Dyn)

Monday, January 15, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Norway – Slovenia (Dyn)

Monday, January 15, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Sweden – Netherlands (Sportstudio.de / Dyn)

Monday, January 15, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Denmark – Portugal (Dyn)

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: North Macedonia – Switzerland (Sportschau.de / Dyn)

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Croatia – Romania (Dyn)

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 6:00 p.m.: Serbia – Montenegro (Dyn)

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: France – Deutschland (ARD / Dyn)

(ARD / Dyn) Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Spain – Austria (Dyn)

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: Iceland – Hungary (Dyn)

We will add more games as soon as the information about the broadcast is available. This is how the tournament continues: