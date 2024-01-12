Broken lunar lander actually still works and is on its way to the moon, but a soft landing is out of the question | Science & Planet

#Broken #lunar #lander #works #moon #soft #landing #question #Science #Planet

No commercial company has ever succeeded in a moon landing. Astrobotic now hopes that the mission will last as long as possible, so that the Peregrine can collect as much data as possible along the way. These could help with subsequent flights to the moon. “We are looking at what alternative goals for the mission are still possible,” the company said on Tuesday.

There is growing optimism that Peregrine may last longer than 52 hours. That is already much more than what was estimated in previous reports. The rate at which fuel leaks from the lunar lander appears to decrease over time. There isn’t enough fuel for a soft landing anyway.

At the end of this year, Astrobotic wants to bring a larger lander to the moon, with an unmanned cart on board. It will look for traces of water ice at the moon’s south pole.

Only the United States itself, the Soviet Union, China and India have so far succeeded in landing landers safely on the moon. Attempts by Israel and a Japanese company, among others, failed, as did a first Indian moon landing.

