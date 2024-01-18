Broken lunar lander probably crashes into the sea near New Zealand | Tech

#Broken #lunar #lander #crashes #sea #Zealand #Tech

Jan 18, 2024 at 12:08 pm

The first commercial lunar lander will most likely return to Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday evening after a failed mission. The lunar lander suffered from technical problems. After return, the debris will probably fall into the Pacific Ocean.

This is a place north of New Zealand and south of Fiji. There the danger to people is smallest, space company Astrobotic said on Thursday.

The lander will probably enter the atmosphere on Thursday around 10 p.m. (Dutch time) and then turn into a large fireball.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

Lunar lander Peregrine was launched last Monday. After departure a fuel leak occurred. As a result, there was “no chance” of a successful moon landing.

The lunar lander still managed to reach the orbit of the moon. Astrobotic proudly shared this result at the end of last week X. So the distance to the moon had been achieved. Only the moon was somewhere else in its orbit around the Earth at that time.

Landing on the moon would take many more days and fuel. This might not be possible due to the fuel leak. That’s why the mission was canceled. Instead, it was decided to crash the lunar lander on Earth. This prevents the vehicle from ending up as space junk.

Foto: Astrorobotic

Pacific Ocean is a graveyard for spaceships

Spacecraft are often dumped in the Pacific Ocean when they return to Earth in a controlled manner.

This usually happens halfway between New Zealand and Chile. The nearest (uninhabited) islands there are thousands of kilometers away. That place even has a matching name: spacecraft cemeteryaka spacecraft graveyard.

The Peregrine One mission was supposed to be the first commercial moon landing. This was a test flight in which the lunar lander would collect information about the lunar surface. With this information, astronauts could be sent to the moon again in the short term.

You will receive a notification of new messages. Stay informed with notifications

Image: This is how the builders imagined the lunar lander on the moon, Astrobotic

Universe and SpaceTech