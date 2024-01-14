Broken lunar lander returns to Earth, likely burns up in atmosphere

The Peregrine was launched on Monday from the Cape Canaveral Space Base in the state of Florida. Shortly after the lander disconnected from the launch vehicle, an explosion occurred on the spacecraft, resulting in a fuel leak. On Friday it was reported that the Peregrine was still on its way to the moon and could make a ‘hard landing’ there, but that hope has now disappeared.

“Our latest assessment now shows that the spacecraft is headed towards Earth, where it will likely burn up in the atmosphere,” the US company reports on X.

The Peregrine should land on the moon’s surface in late February. No commercial lander has ever successfully arrived there. Only the United States itself, the Soviet Union, China and India have succeeded in landing landers safely on the moon. Astrobotic reports that the mission has provided useful data that can help with subsequent flights to the moon.

Aside from scientific hardware from space agency NASA, the spaceship carries cargo for Astrobotic’s private customers, including a can of sports drink, a physical Bitcoin, as well as human and animal ashes and DNA.

