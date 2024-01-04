Broken mammographs: a big blow for breast cancer screening in Mayotte!

#Broken #mammographs #big #blow #breast #cancer #screening #Mayotte

This is a serious time for women! This is an unprecedented situation which, however, has not caused any noise. For several days, it has not been possible anywhere in Mayotte to perform a mammogram, neither at the Mayotte Hospital Center (CHM), where the Medical-Technical Center explains that it “does not have a mammograph”, nor at the Center d Imagerie Médicale de Mayotte which declares that its machine “is broken” and that the parts necessary for this repair will arrive in April 2024.

Mammography is a medical imaging technique used to perform an x-ray of the breasts, with the aim of detecting possible abnormalities, which could reveal breast cancer (DR)

However, the mammography is a powerful and essential tool for breast cancer screening, since it makes it possible to detect a possible cancer that may be developing, and its early detection promotes the patient’s chances of recovery. This screening is aimed at all women at risk of developing breast cancer regardless of age, due to genetic predispositions or family history, but especially at all women from the age of 50, since 80% breast cancers affect women aged 50 and over.

This Wednesday morning, all the centers we met were unanimous! In the absence of mammographs in the territory, the Mayotte Regional Cancer Screening Coordination Center (CRCDC-Mayotte), the Mayotte Hospital Center (CHM) and the Mayotte Medical Imaging Center, recommend that all patients requiring a mammogram go to Reunion Island.

But this response is dramatic since it conditions the carrying out of this fundamental examination to women who have the means to pay for a plane ticket to go to Reunion and organize their own treatment course.

The Sainte Clotilde de Clinifutur clinic in Reunion welcomes many Mahorese patients for the treatment of their breast cancer (DR)

The fact of not being able to benefit from a mammogram for several months complicates an already tense care pathway, where faced with breast cancer screening, only chemotherapy can be carried out in Mayotte, while complementary radiology and Surgeries can only be performed in Reunion Island. This situation may give rise to fears of foregoing care, where certain women who require a mammogram may refuse to be screened, for social, logistical or financial reasons.

Self-palpation of the breasts remains fundamental in breast cancer screening

Steps to perform a self-palpation of your breasts, requiring no equipment and having to be carried out regularly, outside the period of menstruation, on and all around the breasts, and under the arms (illustration/DR)

Currently, before considering a mammogram, there remains an essential tool, which costs nothing and does not require equipment: it is breast cancer screening by “self-palpation”. Indeed, if the breasts change throughout a woman’s life, any changes observed must be the subject of increased vigilance. Self-palpation of the breasts, that is to say, the fact of feeling the chest yourself regularly, allows you to know the appearance and consistency of your breasts and possibly detect unusual changes likely to be a symptom of breast cancer. Any change in color, appearance, possible sagging of the breast, detection of a lump, lump or mass, should invite women to consult a doctor or midwife, to carry out in-depth examinations.

Faced with this deeply unsatisfactory situation, when we know that cancer represents the 2nd cause of mortality in Mayotte, the health authorities nevertheless want to be reassuring and affirm that “to ensure continuity of care, patients who require a mammogram , will be able to benefit from an MRI* at the CHM”.

This support plan will certainly be clarified later. But we can already ask ourselves the question of the typology of patients who will be admitted to have an MRI performed? Will all patients at risk of developing breast cancer be able to benefit from it? All patients aged 50 and over for their bi-annual screening (every two years)? With or without a prescription? Will the delivery of new equipment be considered to allow the CHM to be better equipped and the radiology center to be able to carry out mammograms sooner than in 4 months?

Work is currently underway between the CHM and the ARS to provide concrete solutions to this situation.

In the meantime, just one word of advice: breast cancer can be detected at any age, feel your breasts regularly, and if in doubt, consult a health professional!

Mathilde Hangard

*MRI: Magnetic resonance imaging