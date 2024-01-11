Brother of Prince Frederik of Denmark leaves wife and children who lost their titles at home during coronation | Show

Prince Joachim (54) will attend the coronation of his brother Crown Prince Frederik (55) on Sunday, but without his wife and children. They recently lost their royal titles. Queen Margrethe of Denmark started the new year with exceptionally big news. The 83-year-old queen announced that she will step down as queen after 52 years on the throne.

Sunday will be an important day in Danish royal history: after 52 years, Queen Margrethe abdicates the throne to her son Frederik. Although the enthronement is a momentous event, not all members of the royal family will be present. Prince Joachim, the new king’s younger brother, is present, but his wife, Princess Marie, and his children remain at home.

The Danish royal family announced that Marie will remain in Washington, where Joachim’s family currently lives. Prince Joachim works there at the Ministry of Defense. The Danish palace also announced that Joachim’s children will not attend the ceremony: “Prince Joachim will be there, but the children are going to school, there is no special reason why they are not coming,” it said. Joachim is also expected to return to Washington on Monday.

Tensions within the family

At the end of 2022, Queen Margrethe decided to remove the royal titles from Joachim’s children. Instead, they were given the name ‘Count and Countess of Monpezat’. That name change affected Joachim and Marie’s two children, 14-year-old Henrik and 11-year-old Athena, as well as the sons the prince shares with his ex-wife Alexandra: Nikolai (24) and Felix (21).

Holding a royal title comes with a number of obligations and duties, which will limit members of the royal family in the future

Queen Margrethe, Public statement 2022

“We are all very sad. It’s never fun to see your children abused like this. They are in a situation that they do not understand,” Prince Joachim told the press at the time. However, her grandchildren retain their place in the line of succession to the throne.

“It is my duty and wish as queen to ensure that the monarchy is forever linked to time. This sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. Holding a royal title comes with a number of obligations and duties, which will limit members of the royal family in the future,” the Queen announced in a public statement at the time. Yet it seems as if the relationship between Joachim’s family and Queen Margrethe has not recovered since that announcement.

It is up to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to proclaim Frederik as the new king of Denmark on Sunday. That happens on the balcony of Christianborg Palace. Frederik X then addresses the people.

