Brothers stopped at customs with alcohol worth 23,000: “Fucking”

It was in November 2022 that the two 25-year-old men, who are brothers, arrived in Gothenburg from Kiel in Germany in a mobile home. A customs official then asked the brothers if there was alcohol in the vehicle and they replied yes, before showing him a hatch containing alcohol.

When the customs officer asked if there was more alcohol than that, they said no, but on further inspection, even more alcohol was found.

A total of 21.3 liters of wine, 106.7 liters of spirits and 508.2 liters of beer were found in the motor home, according to the verdict from the Gothenburg district court which News24 took part in. The value of the alcohol amounted to just over SEK 23,000.

Stated the alcohol was for private use

In questioning, the brothers have stated that their main purpose of the trip to Germany was to “look at some cars”. However, one man had planned to buy alcohol during the trip, but then for private use.

“At this time, he easily drank a bottle of alcohol a week and two cases of beer, and he therefore did not think that there was anything strange about the amount they bought,” the man’s statement in the verdict states.

The other brother has also stated that he “consumes one to two bottles of spirits or wine a week and one to two cases of beer a week”.

The men have been convicted of smuggling in the Gothenburg District Court. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

The brothers are sentenced to community service for smuggling

But the district court considers that the amount of alcohol speaks against it being for private use. In addition, during the investigation, text message conversations were found between the brothers in which they write things like: “Can be sold for a little more, like SEK 230 flatbed”, “This kind of thing is shitty” and “Good profit too”. In a text message from the men’s mother, which was sent during the trip, it also says:

“Don’t want you to get a reputation for peddling booze! Besides, it’s illegal…”

In one of the men’s notes on the mobile phone, there are also calculations of profit on the purchased alcohol, with the heading “Our price list”.

The district court therefore judges that it is obvious that the alcohol was not intended for private use and therefore sentences both men to a suspended sentence and 120 hours of community service for smuggling.

