Brussels approves alliance between BMW, Ford and Honda to create ChargeScape

#Brussels #approves #alliance #BMW #Ford #Honda #create #ChargeScape

This Tuesday, the European Commission approved the alliance between BMW, Ford and Honda to create ChargeScape, a company that aims to optimize electric car charging network services.

The project aims to create a platform where North American utility companies, builders and electric vehicle drivers share information about the electric charging network. The platform could also eventually be used in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) applications, where vehicles supply energy to the electrical grid.

The new platform will operate in the USA and Canada and in this sense Brussels concluded that the new company, owned in equal shares by the three builders, “does not raise competition concerns given the limited impact on the European Economic Area”.