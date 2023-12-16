Brussels, do I love you? Pedro Sánchez claims the Spanish presidency of the EU in Strasbourg

#Brussels #love #Pedro #Sánchez #claims #Spanish #presidency #Strasbourg

In this edition of Brussels, do I love you?, we head to Strasbourg to evaluate the six-month period of the Spanish presidency of the European Union and analyze the historic agreement reached on the rights of platform workers.

ADVERTISING

In this new edition of “Brussels, do I love you?” From the European Parliament in Strasbourg we were accompanied by MEPs Jordi Cañas, from Renew Europe, Antonio López-Istúriz, from the European People’s Party, and Lina Gálvez, from the Socialists and Democrats.

The three panelists addressed Spain’s role in leading the presidency of the Council, which will end at the end of the year to give way to the Belgian presidency. The last six months have been marked by various crises, such as the war between Israel and Hamas, or important challenges such as the celebration of COP28 in Dubai.

Pedro Sánchez went to the European Parliament on Wednesday to present the results of the presidency and defend his management. However, conservative parties criticized the early July election and claimed that Sánchez’s political aspirations would have tarnished the Spanish semester. The guests also commented on the tense debate in Wednesday’s plenary session between Sánchez and the leader of the Popular Europeans, Manfred Weber, about the threat posed by the Eurosceptic far-right to the European project and the controversial amnesty law in Spain.

In addition, the panelists reacted to the recently agreed platform directive that will give more rights to workers of companies such as Deliveroo or Uber Eats and by which they will be considered employees with the right, for example, to a pension or sick leave.

Watch “Brussels, Do I Love You?” in the player above.