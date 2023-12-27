Brussels hits the bot with a paragraph. What awaits AI in Europe now?

#Brussels #hits #bot #paragraph #awaits #Europe

What is important is the fact that Brussels will create the European Office for Artificial Intelligence (within the European Commission), which will, among others, Oversaw the implementation and enforcement of new regulations for general-purpose AI models. In turn, a special scientific panel, composed of independent experts, is to issue warnings regarding the so-called systemic risk.

However, for all these provisions to enter into force, the political agreement must be translated into official consent of the European Parliament and the Council. When will it happen? It is not known yet, but it can be expected in the new year. In such a situation, the AI ​​Act will come into force two years later (so it will probably happen in 2026), excluding certain regulations that will come into force after half a year or 12 months.

However, experts are already divided regarding future regulations. Leszek Tasiemski, cybersecurity expert at WithSecure, claims that the AI ​​Act is a step in the right direction, because a clear indication of the categories of applications and areas in which artificial intelligence cannot be used will impose a technical legal framework on companies to which they will have to comply. use.

– This approach will help stop the development of AI in areas that may be harmful and tempt with the possibility of obtaining large and quick revenue. At a time when companies are constantly looking for new sources of profit, it would be naive to expect that they will limit themselves when competition on the market is increasingly fierce, he explains.

…there is no innovation without risk



At the same time, he believes that the AI ​​Act will create risk areas because these standards will apply only within the EU, so companies that operate outside the Community will not be subject to restrictions. As a result, a situation may arise in which global players will release a special version of their solution or service for the European market and a “full” version for other markets. This threatens to develop an AI-based two-speed economy.