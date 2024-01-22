Brussels is backing down in the Ukrainian grain dispute, which is also good news for Hungary

#Brussels #backing #Ukrainian #grain #dispute #good #news #Hungary

Dombrovskis’ signal came after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in June 2022, the European Union unilaterally provided Ukraine with a tariff- and quota-free agricultural trade opportunity on the EU market, which has since caused serious product market disturbances, especially in the frontline countries, due to the influx of goods and reduced prices. In April 2023, Hungary and Poland unilaterally imposed restrictive measures against EU law for a number of agricultural products, and there were widespread protest actions, mainly on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and most recently on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Then, last week, the five regional front countries also wrote a joint letter to the Commission to enable the introduction of a market protection action mechanism, although it seemed that the Poles were ready to act independently, even without the regional “united front”.

This June, the Commission plans to extend the quota- and duty-free Ukrainian trade opportunity for another year, because the EU as a whole does not perceive serious distorting effects, but it admits that the opening of the EU market towards Ukraine really had more serious effects in the countries neighboring Ukraine.

That is why the vice president of the committee responsible for commercial affairs has now sent the signal to the paper that frontline countries will be given the option to introduce country-specific safeguards in case Ukrainian agricultural products and food cause too much disruption in their agricultural markets. According to Dombrovskis:

We will look at how we can provide additional safeguards to Poland and other Member States, and one way to do this is to introduce country-specific safeguards.

This can be an important tool even for Hungary, which introduced import restrictions on many agricultural products from Ukraine as a result of the unilateral action. In addition, it is also important that, according to Dombrovskis’ indication, during the accession negotiations, he will also talk with Ukrainian authorities about opening up Ukraine’s agricultural market in the spirit of reciprocity. In addition, the possibility of introducing EU restrictions on certain Ukrainian import products is also being investigated. Among the latter, the article mentioned poultry meat, sugar and eggs, as EU imports of these products have roughly doubled since the outbreak of the war.

Cover image source: Getty Images