Brussels will allow eastern EU countries such as Romania and Poland to stop agricultural imports from Ukraine

#Brussels #eastern #countries #Romania #Poland #stop #agricultural #imports #Ukraine

The European Commission is analyzing ways to allow eastern EU member states to restrict imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, as it extends trade liberalization with Kiev for another year, until June 2025, reports.

Cereals, corn, Constanța portPhoto: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP / Profimedia

The EU has suspended import duties, quotas and trade protection measures on imports from Ukraine from June 2022 to support its economy after the Russian invasion.

However, cheap Ukrainian grain exports have sparked protests from governments, farmers and truckers in neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Eastern EU countries, such as Romania and Poland, will be able to stop imports

The European commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said that the EU executive is to present a proposal for the new period, until June 2025, taking into account the problems of the agricultural sectors in the member states of the eastern bloc.

The existing arrangement includes safeguards, but these only apply if the entire EU market is affected.

“We are looking at the best ways to do this, including the possibility of having the guarantees not only in the event of disruptions across the EU market, but also in the event of disruptions in one or several member states,” he said. Dombrovskis said before a meeting of EU trade ministers.

The EU trade chief said the Commission was looking at how to protect the most vulnerable products, adding that he had discussed the issue with the agriculture ministers of Poland and Hungary in the past 24 hours.

Hungary: Cheap Ukrainian grains “ruined” us

An EU diplomat said the plan would allow affected EU members to take swift action for an initial period of four months, subject to a Commission review within three weeks.

Also, Ukraine would be encouraged to align more with EU standards.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed that the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain had “ruined” Central European markets. “We have banned the import of Ukrainian grain and some agricultural products… We would like to maintain this measure.. . We would like to return to the original agreement, which provided for the provision of transit for Ukrainian grain,” he said.

Until mid-September last year, the EU allowed five countries – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – to ban domestic sales of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine, allowing at the same time their transit for export to other countries.