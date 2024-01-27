Brutal price increases may occur for important raw materials

#Brutal #price #increases #occur #important #raw #materials

What should we invest in in 2024? Will government securities, stocks, gold, crypto or real estate be the winners? Our experts will answer all your questions. If it is important to you that your savings grow in optimal investments, then our conference is the right place for you!

Super squeeze on the commodity market

Due to the growing demand due to the green transition in the global raw materials markets, supply disruptions and lack of investments, the so-called “super squeeze” can be observed according to HSBC experts – this term, which is difficult to translate into Hungarian, refers to the phenomenon when

due to some circumstance, the price of a specific product or group of products suddenly increases from one moment to the next,

in this case the reason in the widening of the supply-demand gap wanted. According to leading economist Paul Bloxham, the limitation for most critical raw materials is primarily limited supply – the reason behind this scarcity is, among other things,

geopolitical uncertainties,

extreme weather caused by climate change

and the lack of investments in the transition to green energy.

Among the geopolitical risks is the one between Israel and Hamas Gaza conflict and that Ukraine war, which hinder global trade, as demonstrated by the shipping disruptions caused by recent attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthis. At the same time, climate change poses a serious challenge to global supply chains and the supply of goods, especially in the field of agriculture – enough of last year’s rampage to the El Nino phenomenon think, which had a significant price-inflating effect in the case of coffee, sugar and cocoa. At the same time, efforts to make a green transition are becoming more and more prominent after more than 60 countries supported the plan to Global renewable energy capacity will triple by 2030 – as a result of this, the demand for raw material market products that are essential in the energy transition, such as uranium, copper or nickel, may increase significantly.

Taking the above into account, according to Paul Bloxham, it brings a significant and steep price increase

commodity market super squeeze may be deeper and last longer,

if supply disruptions related to the geopolitical environment, climate change or energy transition are greater than expected.

The expected widening supply-demand gap for critical raw materials therefore predicts significant exchange rate movements, from which (in time) one can even profit as an investor if, for example, he invests in the shares of a mining company operating on the relevant raw materials market. But for which raw materials the price rise has already started, and where else can we expect a big rally? We will take a closer look at this in the following subsections.

The uranium is already fired

In the case of some raw materials, the brutal rally has already started: it seems very likely that after last year’s marked rise

they really lit up the rockets in the uranium market,

the commodity market quotation of radioactive ore is at levels not seen in nearly 20 years, while the shares of uranium mining companies are also soaring.

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, explains the amazing exchange rate movements of the past period by saying that there is a huge rush of speculative investment in the uranium marketwhile mutual funds (ETFs) holding physical stocks continue to they buy up a significant part of the stocks, thus further increasing the scarcity in a market where demand is already much higher than supply due to the growing demand outlook in the coming years and the expected purchases by utility providers.

Uranium, vital for the fuel supply of nuclear reactors, has recently crossed the psychologically important level of $100 per pound, and is currently close to $110/pound – the last time we saw such a high uranium price was in 2007.

Will copper be next?

Although the price of copper has not yet started a marked rise similar to that of uranium and the trading volumes of the leading mining companies are not above average either, however, industry experts are increasingly optimistic: nothing supports this more than what happened at LME Week in October 2023.

LME Week itself is the annual meeting of the global metal industry professional community in London, LME stands for London Metal Exchange. LME Week brings together experts and representatives from the entire supply chain to discuss current trends.

At last year’s event, when asked that

WHICH METAL COULD RISE IN PRICES THE BIGGEST IN 2024, THE MAJORITY (55.2%) VOTED FOR COPPER.

But what can cause the rally in copper? According to industry experts, it looks very likely that due to its key role in the green transition, a huge increase in demand awaits the metal, which the faltering supply will probably not be able to satisfy, as a result of which a significant shortage may develop on the metal market. Based on the demand for copper and the available supply, a small deficit can already be seen on the market, industry experts have repeatedly warned in recent years that the growing deficit could slow down the green transition – ultimately, a possible shortage of copper could slow down renewable energy systems bevezetését, és akadályozhatja a fenntartható fejlődési célok felé való haladást.

Among recent reports and studies, S&P Global Market Intelligence predicts that global demand for copper will increase from the current 25 million tons to around 50 million tons by 2035 due to energy transition ambitions – for comparison, this is twice as much copper as humanity used in the period between 1900-2022, after the explosion of the industrial revolution. Global supply, meanwhile, according to S&P experts, may fall far short of unprecedented demand, but the extent of the expected shortfall will largely depend on whether the industry will be able to effectively expand capacities. According to the latest forecasts, global copper extraction can grow by an average of 2.5 percent per year (CAGR), so that by 2030 it can be expected to be around 27.2 million tons –

THIS IS WAY LOWER THAN S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE’S PROJECTED SUPPLY OF NEARLY 40 MILLION TONNES.

Expected evolution of copper supply in the shorter term, broken down annually. Source: Mining Technology, GlobalData

Primarily due to the potentially record copper shortage they expect a significant increase in the price of the raw material according to the experts, investment department of Fitch Solution

Cover image source: Getty Images