Brutal question in Facebook group Amsterdam Dares to Ask results in marriage: “I’m just impulsive”

At the end of December, after eight months of dating, Justus proposed to his girlfriend Rosanne. Their romance started in the spring of 2023 with one cheeky question in the Amsterdam Facebook group Amsterdam Dares to Ask: “Would you like to go to a terrace?”

You just have to dare: Justus Pak asked a complete stranger on a date. En plein public, in a Facebook group. Justus shrugs laughing. “I’m just quite impulsive!”

But according to fans, the place of action – the Facebook group Amsterdam Dares to Ask – does not feel like a collection of strangers. “You can ask the craziest things, but also very serious, intimate questions,” says Justus. There are no limits as to what you can ask: where to get the best sushi, whether others also have such a crazy sore throat – and of course the classic: where did that bang just now come from?

Explosions, inside jokes and 5G

“Yes, ‘I heard a bang’ comes up very often,” Rosanne Wijnsma explains. The bang question has now reached the status of running gag in the group. “And then someone always responds with ‘it’s because of 5G’, which is also a standard joke. And of course there is always someone who can seriously answer the question.”

The most remarkable question Rosanne ever received in the group was whether she wanted to go on a date. With Justus, indeed. “Someone had complained about the vulgar language of her date, and whether it was right for her to be turned off by it. To which I responded: I would be turned off by that too, but I’m 40 and single so maybe I’m not doing it right.”

“We immediately joked, it was very relaxed” Rosanne

Justus sees the message, is immediately charmed and takes the plunge. Not much later and after some contact via WhatsApp, the two meet in real life for the first time. “That was actually very nice,” Justus remembers the date in the Amstelpark. Rosanne: “We immediately joked, it was very relaxed.”

Eight months, countless dates and one holiday in the Ardennes later, the couple is officially engaged. And of course the Facebook group was informed. “It exploded in one night,” says Rosanne. Justus: “Wedding officials and photographers have already offered their services.” Several members suggested whether they should not come to the wedding with the entire Facebook group – barely 42,000 members.

Crowdfundactie

Before that happens, we still have to save some money. Justus and Rosanne have both had a tough time, partly due to a burnout. The future bridal couple has now started a crowdfunding campaign.

All other questions – destination of a honeymoon, location of the ceremony – therefore remain on the shelf for a while. It would be something: for the time being, Rosanne and Justus are enjoying their pink cloud. Supported by their family, their friends and by thousands of Facebook friends.

