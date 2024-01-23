BTP auction 25 January: calendar and securities sheet

#BTP #auction #January #calendar #securities #sheet

Next placement of BTP Thursday January 25th 2024: in to stay there are BTP Short Term and BTP€ia 5 and 15 years.

The Treasury Ministry releases a new tranche of BTP Short Termfor a maximum total amount of 2.5 billion euros, for i BTP€i at 5 years the amount is 1 billion euros) and for those at 15 years it rises to 1.5 billion euros.

The BTP€i 15 Years (15 May 2023/15 May 2039 ISIN IT0005547812) are admitted to investment activities stripping.

BTP auction calendar for 25 January 2024

Only specialist operators participate government bondswith a minimum subscription amount of one thousand euros, reservations by the public by January 24th, applications in the auction by 11am on January 25th, settlement on January 30th.

Securities in placement

Let’s see the characteristics of the three titles in detail: