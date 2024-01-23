BTP auction 25 January: calendar and securities sheet

#BTP #auction #January #calendar #securities #sheet

Next placement of BTP Thursday January 25th 2024: in to stay there are BTP Short Term and BTP€ia 5 and 15 years.

The Treasury Ministry releases a new tranche of BTP Short Termfor a maximum total amount of 2.5 billion euros, for i BTP€i at 5 years the amount is 1 billion euros) and for those at 15 years it rises to 1.5 billion euros.

The BTP€i 15 Years (15 May 2023/15 May 2039 ISIN IT0005547812) are admitted to investment activities stripping.

BTP auction calendar for 25 January 2024

Only specialist operators participate government bondswith a minimum subscription amount of one thousand euros, reservations by the public by January 24th, applications in the auction by 11am on January 25th, settlement on January 30th.

Securities in placement

Let’s see the characteristics of the three titles in detail:

  • BTP Short Term: ninth tranche of the July 2023 issue, maturing on September 29, 2025, 3.6% annual coupon payable on March 29, 2024, amount offered from 2 to 2.5 billion euros.
  • BTP€ia 5 years: ninth tranche of the April 2023 issue, maturity on May 15, 2029, annual coupon of 1.5% coupon payment date on May 15, 2024, on the market from 500 million to 1 million euros.
  • BTP€ia 15 years: second tranche of the issue dated May 15, 2023, maturing on the same day in 2039, annual coupon 2.4%, amount offered from 750 million to 1.5 billion.
Also Read:  PVV: 'N34 must be completely doubled and we must borrow that money'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Posted on
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Posted on
New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps
New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News