BTP auction 25 January: calendar and securities sheet

Next placement of BTP Thursday January 25th 2024: in to stay there are BTP Short Term and BTP€ia 5 and 15 years.
The Treasury Ministry releases a new tranche of BTP Short Termfor a maximum total amount of 2.5 billion euros, for i BTP€i at 5 years the amount is 1 billion euros) and for those at 15 years it rises to 1.5 billion euros.
The BTP€i 15 Years (15 May 2023/15 May 2039 ISIN IT0005547812) are admitted to investment activities stripping.
BTP auction calendar for 25 January 2024
Only specialist operators participate government bondswith a minimum subscription amount of one thousand euros, reservations by the public by January 24th, applications in the auction by 11am on January 25th, settlement on January 30th.
Securities in placement
Let’s see the characteristics of the three titles in detail:
- BTP Short Term: ninth tranche of the July 2023 issue, maturing on September 29, 2025, 3.6% annual coupon payable on March 29, 2024, amount offered from 2 to 2.5 billion euros.
- BTP€ia 5 years: ninth tranche of the April 2023 issue, maturity on May 15, 2029, annual coupon of 1.5% coupon payment date on May 15, 2024, on the market from 500 million to 1 million euros.
- BTP€ia 15 years: second tranche of the issue dated May 15, 2023, maturing on the same day in 2039, annual coupon 2.4%, amount offered from 750 million to 1.5 billion.