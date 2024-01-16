Buccaneers vs Eagles TODAY LIVE. NFL ONLINE Playoffs 2024 match

#Buccaneers #Eagles #TODAY #LIVE #NFL #ONLINE #Playoffs #match

For the last game of the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, both franchises belonging to the National Confederation of the NFL, will face each other in an elimination game to advance to the next stage of the game.

How do they get there?

Tampa Bay will play its first postseason without ‘The Goat’, Tom Brady, the last quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl title. For this season, the responsibility will be in the hands of Baker Mayfield, who could take them to Super Bowl LVIII.

For their part, the Eagles will enter the game after two losses against the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, which makes them the least likely team to advance and reach the Super Bowl, since they have been in a precarious situation since the final stretch of the championship.

Latest Results

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers 9 – 0 Panthers
  • Saints 23 – 13 Buccaneers
  • Buccaneers 30 – 12 Jaguars
  • Buccaneers 34 – 20 Packers
  • Buccaneers 29 – 25 Flacons

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Giants 27 – 10 Eagles
  • Cardinals 35 – 31 Eagles
  • Eagles 33 – 25 Giants
  • Seahawks 20 – 17 Eagles
  • Cowboys 33 – 13 Eagles

Injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Baker Mayfield | Status: Questionable| January 13th
  • KJ Britt| Status: Questionable| January 13th
  • Josh Hayes | Status: Questionable| January 7th
  • Mike Greene | Status: Injured Reserve| December 27
  • Ryan Jensen| Status: Injured Reserve| 26 of August

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Redd Blankenship| Status: Questionable| January 13th
  • AJ Brown | Status: Out| January 13th
  • Sydney Brown | Status: Out| January 13th
  • Albert Okwuegbunam| Status: Injured Reserve| December 30
  • Justin Evans| Status: Injured Reserve| December 5th
Also Read:  the pilot who cried to be expelled from the Dakar in Chile

Forecast

As mentioned by the #Rushbet portal, these would be the results:

Philadelphia Eagles:

  • Gana: -155
  • HC: -3 -109
  • Points: <43 -117

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Gana: +125
  • HC: +3 -121
  • Points: <43 -113

What time do the Buccaneers play TODAY?

  • Day: January 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:15 p.m.
  • Sede: James Stadium

Where to SEE Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lionel Messi adds a new trip in the first three months of 2024
Lionel Messi adds a new trip in the first three months of 2024
Posted on
Sweating, tired, gaining weight due to menopause or thyroid?
Sweating, tired, gaining weight due to menopause or thyroid?
Posted on
It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea
It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea
Posted on
Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News
Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News