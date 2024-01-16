Buccaneers vs Eagles TODAY LIVE. NFL ONLINE Playoffs 2024 match

#Buccaneers #Eagles #TODAY #LIVE #NFL #ONLINE #Playoffs #match
For the last game of the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, both franchises belonging to the National Confederation of the NFL, will face each other in an elimination game to advance to the next stage of the game.
How do they get there?
Tampa Bay will play its first postseason without ‘The Goat’, Tom Brady, the last quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl title. For this season, the responsibility will be in the hands of Baker Mayfield, who could take them to Super Bowl LVIII.
For their part, the Eagles will enter the game after two losses against the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, which makes them the least likely team to advance and reach the Super Bowl, since they have been in a precarious situation since the final stretch of the championship.
Latest Results
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buccaneers 9 – 0 Panthers
- Saints 23 – 13 Buccaneers
- Buccaneers 30 – 12 Jaguars
- Buccaneers 34 – 20 Packers
- Buccaneers 29 – 25 Flacons
Philadelphia Eagles
- Giants 27 – 10 Eagles
- Cardinals 35 – 31 Eagles
- Eagles 33 – 25 Giants
- Seahawks 20 – 17 Eagles
- Cowboys 33 – 13 Eagles
Injury report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Baker Mayfield | Status: Questionable| January 13th
- KJ Britt| Status: Questionable| January 13th
- Josh Hayes | Status: Questionable| January 7th
- Mike Greene | Status: Injured Reserve| December 27
- Ryan Jensen| Status: Injured Reserve| 26 of August
Philadelphia Eagles
- Redd Blankenship| Status: Questionable| January 13th
- AJ Brown | Status: Out| January 13th
- Sydney Brown | Status: Out| January 13th
- Albert Okwuegbunam| Status: Injured Reserve| December 30
- Justin Evans| Status: Injured Reserve| December 5th
Forecast
As mentioned by the #Rushbet portal, these would be the results:
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Gana: -155
- HC: -3 -109
- Points: <43 -117
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Gana: +125
- HC: +3 -121
- Points: <43 -113
What time do the Buccaneers play TODAY?
- Day: January 15, 2024
- Time: 7:15 p.m.
- Sede: James Stadium
Where to SEE Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia?