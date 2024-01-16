Buccaneers vs Eagles TODAY LIVE. NFL ONLINE Playoffs 2024 match

#Buccaneers #Eagles #TODAY #LIVE #NFL #ONLINE #Playoffs #match

For the last game of the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, both franchises belonging to the National Confederation of the NFL, will face each other in an elimination game to advance to the next stage of the game.

How do they get there?

Tampa Bay will play its first postseason without ‘The Goat’, Tom Brady, the last quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl title. For this season, the responsibility will be in the hands of Baker Mayfield, who could take them to Super Bowl LVIII.

For their part, the Eagles will enter the game after two losses against the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, which makes them the least likely team to advance and reach the Super Bowl, since they have been in a precarious situation since the final stretch of the championship.

Latest Results

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 9 – 0 Panthers

Saints 23 – 13 Buccaneers

Buccaneers 30 – 12 Jaguars

Buccaneers 34 – 20 Packers

Buccaneers 29 – 25 Flacons

Philadelphia Eagles

Giants 27 – 10 Eagles

Cardinals 35 – 31 Eagles

Eagles 33 – 25 Giants

Seahawks 20 – 17 Eagles

Cowboys 33 – 13 Eagles

Injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield | Status: Questionable| January 13th

KJ Britt| Status: Questionable| January 13th

Josh Hayes | Status: Questionable| January 7th

Mike Greene | Status: Injured Reserve| December 27

Ryan Jensen| Status: Injured Reserve| 26 of August

Philadelphia Eagles

Redd Blankenship| Status: Questionable| January 13th

AJ Brown | Status: Out| January 13th

Sydney Brown | Status: Out| January 13th

Albert Okwuegbunam| Status: Injured Reserve| December 30

Justin Evans| Status: Injured Reserve| December 5th

Forecast

As mentioned by the #Rushbet portal, these would be the results:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Gana: -155

HC: -3 -109

Points: <43 -117

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gana: +125

HC: +3 -121

Points: <43 -113

What time do the Buccaneers play TODAY?

Day: January 15, 2024

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Sede: James Stadium

Where to SEE Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia?

