Bucharest Sud highway. 23 km will be put into use on Saturday

The Bucuresti Sud highway would put into use 23 kilometers from lots 1 and 2 built by the Turks from Alsim Alarko. Thus, the opening of traffic on the first kilometers of the highway would take place on Saturday, December 30.

The 23 kilometers of Autostrada București Sud stretch on lots 1 and 2, between DN4 and DN6. This section includes almost seven kilometers of Lot 1 and the entire Lot 2 (16.3 kilometers).

The Bucharest Sud highway, the first kilometers put into use

The Pro Infrastructure Association drew attention to the fact that from lot 2 of the A0 Sud, traffic could only be opened for 10 kilometers between DN5 and DN6:

“A0 South, the big disappointment of 2023. On Thursday, 21.12.2023, we filmed from a drone the entire A0 South route between DN6 (Bragadiru) and DN4 (Popești Leordeni) and we clarified: between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, only the 10 kilometers between DN6 and DN5.

Bucharest Sud highway. The section up to DN4 has no chance of being opened, despite the irresponsible promises made in recent months by Minister Grindeanu and Secretary of State Scrioșteanu”, API reported before Christmas.

Officials announce that on December 30 it will be possible to drive on a section

On Saturday, December 30, traffic is to be opened on the first kilometers of the Bucharest Sud Highway:

“We hope for 23 kilometers. On the 30th (December 2023 – no) the opening would take place”, officials told economica.net.

The Pro Infrastructure Association mentions that the company from Turkey has extended the delivery deadline several times:

“The general contractor, Alsim Alarko, had a completion date of May 2023, extended until July, on lot 2 (Bragadiru/DN6-Jilava) and September 2023, extended until the end of October, on lot 1 (Jilava-Autostrada A2).

Bucharest Sud highway. Although 33.23 kilometers between DN6 and A2 were to be completed in 2023, we choose with less than a third that we can use, the 10 km between DN6 and DN5, plus 6.3 km of the museum, the rest of Lot 2. May much, the DN6-DN5 sector was still promised to be put into traffic by December 2022, so we are one year late from this point of view”, the association said.

The Bucharest South motorway, filmed by infrastructure enthusiasts

Some infrastructure enthusiasts commented on the PeUndeMerg.ro forum that on December 25, asphalt laying works were being carried out. They took place at the critical point, the one at the road junction with DN4.

This road junction had been filmed by infrastructure enthusiasts before Christmas (video above).

Bucharest highway. We remind you that the first kilometers of the A0 Nord, built by UMB, were put into traffic in November 2023.