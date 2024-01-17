Buckingham Palace: King Charles III to be treated in hospital for enlarged prostate | Names

#Buckingham #Palace #King #Charles #III #treated #hospital #enlarged #prostate #Names

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“The king sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will report to hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the statement read.

Vida Press photo/Karols III

The palace said the 75-year-old monarch went to the doctor for an enlarged prostate “like thousands of men every year”.

The announcement came shortly after Kensington Palace announced that Charles III’s daughter-in-law, Princess Kate of Wales, would spend up to two weeks in hospital following a planned abdominal operation.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$