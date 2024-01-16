Budget Energy also charges extra costs for solar panels, in exchange for (sometimes) free electricity

#Budget #Energy #charges #extra #costs #solar #panels #exchange #free #electricity

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 03:09

After Vandebron, energy supplier Budget Energie will also charge extra costs for supplying solar power. Customers with solar panels and a variable contract will therefore pay more from March 1. For new customers, the additional costs take effect immediately.

The energy supplier has come up with a saving grace: free electricity on spring and summer afternoons. From April to September, between 12 noon and 5 p.m. The present is not for the people who are already customers. It only applies to people who sign a new one-year contract.

“A system change is needed,” reports the power seller. “We must deal with supply and demand more intelligently. This will prevent a delay in the energy transition.”

Lure to the afternoon

Traditionally, electricity is cheaper at night. Most people sleep then and therefore consumption is lower. To entice customers to spread their consumption a little more, a lower nightly rate was introduced in the 1930s.

“The generation of green energy in the Netherlands is going well. The generation of solar energy in particular is spectacular,” writes Caroline Princen of Budget Energy. “But this has now left us in a new situation that poses challenges for everyone.”

In spring and summer, solar panels sometimes generate so much on a sunny afternoon that the electricity grid has difficulty coping. Because many people are at work, household consumption is low at that time.

As a result, several provinces are struggling with an overcrowded power grid. This means, especially for large consumers, that no new connections or expansions to the grid are possible. To solve this, grid operators are busy strengthening the power grid.

But they have also been calling for a smarter approach to peak times for some time now.

Solar panel holders pay

Budget Energie therefore wants to entice customers to turn on their washing machine in the afternoon on sunny days. To do this, they use the same seduction technique as their predecessors in the 1930s: a discount on part of the day, especially on summer afternoons.

The bill for the seduction trick falls to customers with solar panels. “Budget Energy will ensure a fairer distribution of the costs for the use of solar panels,” the company writes. In recent years, solar panel holders have been able to gain maximum benefit from their investment through a special form of subsidy, the netting scheme.

The criticism is that this arrangement now means that people without panels contribute to the costs, but do not benefit from the benefits. “The generation of solar energy is crucial for the energy transition and we continue to encourage its use,” Princen writes. “At the same time, with this measure we also ensure that the uneven distribution of costs is addressed.”

The company does not announce in the message how high the return costs for solar panel holders will be. But it does state: “solar panels continue to pay off.”

