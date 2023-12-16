Budget for the 2024 economic year approved in Parliament

The State General Budget Proposal (OGE) for the 2024 financial year, which provides, among others, a salary increase in the Public Service of around 5 percent, was approved this Wednesday by the Angolan Parliament.

The document, which was approved with 119 votes in favor (MPLA and PHA), 83 against (UNITA), and one abstention from the Mixed PRS-FNLA parliamentary group, during the second Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 2nd Legislative Session of the V Legislature, estimates revenues and expenses in more than 24 billion kwanzas, contains more than 80 recommendations addressed to the government to guarantee the promotion of the country’s social and economic development.

In turn, the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves, welcomed the approval of the OGE, having considered that the Executive now has a financial instrument to govern in 2024.

UNITA, through deputy Albertina Navita Ngolo, said it voted against the 2024 OGE proposal, considering that it “is vitiated by errors induced in budget planning and clear discrepancies between the recommended objectives”.