Budget surplus will be 1% to 1.1%, above the 0.8% predicted by the Government

#Budget #surplus #predicted #Government

Luís Marques Mendes announced this Sunday on SIC that the 2023 budget surplus will be above the Government’s target. “It is the second year in democracy with a budget surplus”, said the commentator, who recalled that there was a huge help from inflation, but praised the Government that “did not waste the opportunity”.

Luís Marques Mendes said this Sunday on SIC that the 2023 budget surplus will be 1% to 1.1% of GDP, when the Government’s target was 0.8%

“It is the second year in democracy with a budget surplus”, said the commentator, who recalled that there was a huge help from inflation, but praised the Government of António Costa which “did not waste the opportunity”.

Where will this surplus be applied? Fernando Medina had announced the creation of a sovereign wealth fund to respond to future “worst-case scenarios”. To invest in major works (infrastructure) and compensate for losses of EU funds.

When Ukraine enters the EU, Portugal will have a loss in Brussels Funds. Portugal will no longer have EU funds and must prepare for that and that is why Medina’s idea should continue, argued the commentator. “Personally, I think this Fund should move forward,” he said about the informally called Medina Fund that would be created with the budget surplus. But as the Government fell, the Fund could fall by the wayside.

The objective of the Medina Fund was to collect surpluses of 2.65 billion in 2023 and add new road concessions of 1.5 billion per year.

Public debt will be below 100% of GDP, below the target set by the Government.

Also Read:  Long delayed, completion of the acquisition of ITA by Lufthansa is expected to be completed in mid-2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates
AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates
Posted on
Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –
Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –
Posted on
Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”
Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”
Posted on
Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos
Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News