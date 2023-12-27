#Buffet #OfferBuy #Free #Buffet #Courtyard #Shatin #HotelStarting #person #eat #oystersMexican #fried #avocado #steamed #lobster #Hokkaido #chestnut #crab #weekend #dinner

Buffet Offer｜Buy 1 Get 1 Free Buffet at Courtyard Shatin Hotel!Starting from $221 per person, all you can eat oysters/Mexican fried avocado, steamed lobster + Hokkaido chestnut crab for weekend dinner

MoMo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Sha Tin launches a new buffet in January, with the theme of “Spring Green Feast”, bringing a series of spring specialties! In addition to freshly opened oysters, cod crab legs, breaded crabs, steamed Sabah lobster and other seafood, the chefs also use a variety of fresh ingredients in the dishes, including grilled chicken with black truffle sauce, Mexican fried avocado, and chrysanthemum snow pear milk. Foods such as jelly, sweet-scented osmanthus jelly, mango pudding, etc. are very special! KKday launches on December 27 at 12 noonLimited edition buy 1 get 1 free offer, the lunch buffet is as low as $221 per person after discounts, and the dinner buffet is as low as $395 per person after discounts, super affordable! In addition, during weekend dinner time, each person will get a steamed fresh Boston lobster and Hokkaido chestnut crab, which has a very high CP value!

Buffet lunch starts at $221 per person after discount!All you can eat oysters/crab legs/grilled chicken with black truffle sauce

Courtyard by Marriott Sha Tin brings a spring gourmet buffet theme in January, and the food during the lunch buffet is also full of unique features. Let’s have a seafood feast first, with an endless supply of oysters, cod farm crab legs, sushi, sashimi, etc., a refreshing prelude to the taste buds! After that, there are grilled Australian grain-fed sirloin beef, slow-cooked Spanish Duroc pork fillet, grilled chicken with black truffle sauce, Mexican fried avocado, etc. It is recommended to try the grilled chicken with black truffle sauce, the aroma of truffle, and the smoothness. Tender and juicy chicken, definitely a surprise. Finally, in terms of desserts, the chefs use different flower ingredients to create a variety of fragrant desserts, including chrysanthemum snow pear custard, osmanthus jelly mango pudding, etc. Don’t forget to save your stomach for desserts! After this limited-time buy-1-get-1-free lunch buffet, each person can eat for 2.5 hours starting from only $221. If you want to bring children or the elderly with you, you can get a 40% discount on additional purchases! Take advantage of the new year and take your family out for a meal!

[Buy one, get one free]”Spring Green Feast” buffet lunch (12:00 – 14:30)

Special price: starting from $442/2 people｜Original price: starting from $810/2 people

Ready to open oysters

dessert

Spring green feast

Buffet dinner starts at $395 per person after discount!Must-eat Australian Wagyu Beef Cheeks Stewed with Garden Vegetables/Hokkaido Chestnut Hair Crab

The dinner buffet is equally rich. The seafood extravaganza includes freshly opened oysters, cod farm crab legs, breaded crabs, fresh clams, fresh shrimps, etc., which will definitely satisfy anyone who loves seafood. Of course, the restaurant does not forget to take care of the carnivores, with delicious roasted Australian grain-fed sirloin steak, slow-cooked Spanish Duroc pork fillet, braised Australian Wagyu beef cheeks with garden vegetables, roasted chicken with black truffle sauce, etc. It’s the enjoyment of eating meat! But the most surprising thing is definitely the weekend-only delicacies. First of all, each person will get a steamed fresh Boston lobster. The meat is elastic and very delicious. In addition, there are Hokkaido hairy crabs, red shrimps, Sha Tin chicken porridge, Sha Tin squab, and caged pigeons. Herbal steamed chicken, Taiwanese taro balls, etc., there are more food choices than usual! With the discounted price as low as $395 per person, it’s a great value!

[Buy one, get one free]”Spring Green Feast” Buffet Dinner (18:00 -21:30)

Special price: starting from $790/2 people｜Original price: starting from $1,448/2 people

Spring green feast

Various seafood delicacies

A range of hot meals

MoMo Cafe

Address: 2/F, Courtyard by Marriott Sha Tin, 1 On Ping Street, Sha Tin, New Territories (map)

