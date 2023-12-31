Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has made a revolutionary proposal in order to increase the number of goals. According to him, this will become possible if the size of the football goal is increased. It is now 2.44 meters high and 7.32 meters wide.

“We can start thinking about it. Goalkeepers are now much bigger. It is very difficult to score from a distance on a two-meter goalkeeper. 30 years ago there were 10 goals for every fifty shots. Today, three hits from 50 attempts is a rare feat. The other day I talked about this topic with my relatives and my wife. When I started in 1998, I was one of the five tallest players in Serie A (NB Buffon is 192cm).

The dimensions of the football goal were determined as early as 1875. Back then, however, goalkeepers were much shorter than they are today. Even in volleyball the height of the net is discussed – my sisters play volleyball, I am aware of the problem. There, the serve becomes almost as important as in tennis,” explained the former goalkeeper of Juventus and the Italian national team.

