Bug in Adblock (Plus) appears to be the cause of delays on YouTube, among others – IT Pro – News

#Bug #Adblock #appears #delays #YouTube #among #Pro #News

A bug in ad blockers Adblock and Adblock Plus appears to be the cause of the delays at sites that have been widely complained about online in recent days. Many delays were mainly reported on the YouTube site, but this does not seem to be due to that platform.

A developer of Adblock and Adblock Plus, Marwan Zibaoui, states that the cause of the delays has been found. It appears to be a bug in version 3.22 of Adblock Plus and 5.17.0 of Adblock. Zibaoui says that a fix for the problems will be released ‘as soon as possible’.

Many users on Reddit and others thought that these delays occurred specifically on YouTube and were part of a deliberate action by the video platform. The site has previously stated that users with an ad blocker can expect a ‘suboptimal viewing experience’. For example, the video platform added code last year that made YouTube videos load more slowly for adblock users.

This time, however, YouTube seems to have nothing to do with it, discovered Ublock Origins developer Raymond Hill previously based it on Firefox’s profiler tool. This showed performance problems on various sites. Hill states that the delays are especially noticeable on websites that are dynamically updated. In addition to YouTube, this also applies to Yahoo, the developer writes.

Also Read:  A windfall. Russia chose the main source of profit

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PM Modi Kerala Visit | “Weddings are not postponed in Guruvayur; they are scheduled”: VK Vijayan – News18 Kerala
PM Modi Kerala Visit | “Weddings are not postponed in Guruvayur; they are scheduled”: VK Vijayan – News18 Kerala
Posted on
Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve
Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve
Posted on
Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday
Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday
Posted on
It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.
It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News