“Build your dreams”: The Chinese company that lived up to its name and is Tesla’s #1 competitor

A seemingly unexpected piece of news rocked the electric car market in the early days of this year. According to CNBC, which cited industry sources, China’s BYD has produced more than 3 million electric and hybrid vehicles in 2023 and is on track to overtake the US in terms of global sales. is a competitor and, until a few years ago, almost a monopoly on the Tesla market, BTA reported.

And while in terms of total production, BWD is ahead of Tesla, the Chinese company has produced 1.6 million all-electric cars and 1.4 million hybrids in 2023, leaving its American rival in the lead in pure electric car production for now. . In 2023, Tesla produced 1,845,985 units, with 494,989 coming off the assembly line in the fourth quarter.

In 2022, Tesla produced 1.37 million all-electric vehicles, and BWI produced 1.88 million electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, most of the Chinese company’s cars are sold in a lower price range than those of its American competitor, and most sales are made in the Chinese market, while Tesla sold about one-fifth of its cars in China in 2023.

And while some experts in the industry are asking themselves the question whether the competition between Tesla and BWD is real or rather statistical, others took it upon themselves to explain how, until recently, the little-known company outside the borders of China suddenly turned out to be the main competitor of the American automaker and left traditional brands to “breathe her dust”.

The statistics speak of fierce competition. “Tesla” has sold the most electric cars throughout 2023, but in the last quarter alone, the championship is already for B&W (with 526,409 all-electric units or more than 31,000 more than Tesla’s – note row .), according to AFP and .

There are similarities and differences in the development of the two companies. Tesla was founded in 2003 and initially worked to find solutions for energy storage, and a few years later turned to electric mobility. A few months after its establishment, the company attracted millions of dollars in venture capital, and in 2006 it presented its first electric car – the sporty “Tesla Roadster”. The company’s first mass-market electric car was the Tesla Model S, introduced in 2009 and, together with the subsequent models 3, X and Y, completely dominating the still tiny electric car market in the second decade of the 21st century.

Against the background of the expansive development of “Tesla”, BWD seems like a company with traditions. Founded in 1995 in Shenzhen, southern China as a battery manufacturer, it diversified its production since the beginning of our century and gradually, although much more slowly than Tesla, began to produce electric cars.

The company’s name is an abbreviation of the English phrase “Build Your Dreams” and clearly suggests the ambitions of its creator, the chemist-turned-billionaire Wang Chuanfu. Without advertising them, but like the well-known Chinese drop, he developed the company from a modest company to a giant with a global outlook and branches all over the world.

The policies of Beijing, which for several years have generously subsidized the local automobile industry and thus made it competitive with global brands, also helped the development of BWD. In 2022 alone, subsidies and tax breaks for the sector will amount to 200 billion yuan (26 billion euros), according to AFP, which explains the stunning rise of Chinese electric car manufacturers.

However, the success of BWD is also due to the fact that the company not only did not abandon its original business – the production of batteries, but even developed it and tried to close the entire cycle of car production in order not to depend on other suppliers. The company is currently the main supplier of batteries for electric cars not only for Tesla, but also for other potential competitors such as BMW, Mercedes and Audi. What if he decides to stop them under some good pretext or in the “name of national security”?

BWY also has automotive component and semiconductor divisions, providing it with security against external shocks such as the US ban on exports to China of key technologies that could be used for military and strategic purposes. .

The ambitions of the BWYD are definitely global and are particularly directly aimed at Europe. Late last year, the Chinese automaker announced that as part of its global expansion, it plans to build an electric vehicle plant in Hungary – in the southern city of Szeged, near the borders with Serbia and Romania, which would be its first in Europe, the Associated Press reported. The company plans to base the headquarters of its European operations in Hungary, BWI reported on the Weibo social network.

Since October, BWD has been selling its cars in Hungary as well, and this year it plans to launch three new models in Europe, in addition to the five models already sold on the Old Continent. BWYD has 230 stores and official representatives in 19 countries in Europe.

The European Union, which is worried about local manufacturers due to the strong onslaught of Chinese brands, launched an investigation a few months ago on suspicions of unfair competition. Brussels accuses Chinese manufacturers of taking advantage of Beijing’s generous subsidies to undercut the market and sell their electric cars at unrealistically low prices. BWY and other Chinese brands dismiss such accusations as baseless and claim that “their production is simply more efficient”.

In 2011, Elon Musk, now a major figure in Tesla, in an interview with Bloomberg openly mocked BWYD, then a small local manufacturer. Asked if he saw them as a potential competitor to his company, he said with a laugh: “Please? Have you seen their cars?”

What would you say today…