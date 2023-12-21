Building occupation, news off. The change of governments affected Polish television

#Building #occupation #news #change #governments #affected #Polish #television

Television used to broadcast propaganda, the former government is now defending it.

WARSAW, BRATISLAVA. We created propaganda at a worse level than in the 1970s, Marcin Wolski, the former head of its second channel, said in October about the Polish state television TVP. He was referring to the eight years of the Law and Justice party’s rule and this year’s election campaign.

The article continues under the video advertisement The article continues under the video advertisement

Polish public television, together with radio and the PAP press agency, therefore became a priority for the new Polish government of Donald Tusk. The coalition partners also talked about the fact that the government must depoliticize the media.

However, the radical way in which the changes in the public media have taken place also raises questions among journalists and analysts. The result is the occupation of the television building by members of the former government or the complete shutdown of some channels.

In the article you will read:

why TVP did not broadcast the main news on Wednesday,

what questions are raised by the Tusk government’s changes,

what Reporters Without Borders says.

They get fired

In recent years, Wiadomosci, the news at half past seven on TVP 1, has been the main means of criticizing the opposition and praising the government of the Law and Justice party. Below the reports appeared headlines such as: Does democracy hinder the opposition?, Left-wing fascism attacks Polish values ​​or Jaroslaw Kaczyński – the author of a good change.

However, on Wednesday, for the first time in years, Wiadomosci was not broadcast on TVP 1, instead of the program on television, viewers only saw the TVP logo. Deputies of the now opposition PiS party, including Kaczyński, occupied the TVP building for the second time at that time to “defend journalists and pluralism in the media”.

Just a day before, the Polish parliament voted a resolution “on restoring the impartiality of public media”. The Minister of Culture Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz subsequently dismissed the heads of TVP, Polish Radio and the PAP agency and also appointed new supervisory boards, citing the parliamentary resolution as the legal basis for the entire change.

The new government claims that their predecessors turned the public media for their propaganda purposes and did so in violation of the law. During the first two months in government at the turn of 2015 and 2016, PiS approved a law that allowed the direct nomination of television and radio directors by the finance minister. Later, they established a five-member media council, in which three representatives were MPs from PiS and two from the opposition.

Moreover, the incumbent government tried to cement the situation in the public media in the last week they were in power and make it impossible to remove the leadership.

Related article Related article Government propaganda filled the news. Fico can look for inspiration at RTVS in Poland Read

The member’s government is now referring to the fact that the proposed laws would probably be vetoed by President Andrzej Duda anyway, and they must urgently address the situation on television. According to the Wirtualna Polska website, several editors of the Wiadomosci program have already been dismissed. It mainly concerns those who made openly pro-government reports.

The new main news anchor Marek Czyž said in a short speech on Wednesday that there will be no propaganda in the new show. “Every Polish citizen who finances public media has the right to demand reliable, professional and truthful information from them,” he said.

Politicians of the government coalition also criticize the occupation of the building by PiS members. “It is clear that PiS politicians do not defend media freedom, they defend freedom for their own propaganda,” Milosz Motyka from the PSL told Polsat.

Brutal takeover of TVP

However, the manner in which Donald Tusk’s government has installed new leadership in the public media raises questions among other journalists as well.

Patryk Slowik, editor of the Wirtualna Polska website, claims that the new government cannot even rely on the decision of the Constitutional Court from 2016, which only criticized the changes in the nominations, but no judgment was passed. “First of all, these media should be under public law, they should not be ‘authorized’. The last few years have been exactly like that. The new government has every right to change the public media. However, the way they decided to change them is clearly illegal and unconstitutional,” he writes.

Related article Related article Polish journalist: Tusk also said something that will be especially important for Fico Read

Polish screenwriter Maciej Strzembosz also criticizes the process of taking control over the media. “TVP under the leadership of the Law and Justice party was a shame, but the brutal takeover of public media does not bode well,” he writes in a commentary for the daily Rzeczpospolita.

According to him, by taking over the media on a dubious legal basis, Tusk is taking on a great responsibility to really heal and reform TVP and Polish Radio. “However, I am not optimistic about this, because most of today’s key players have promised such steps in the past and then acted to gain positions for their people and keep their profits,” he adds.

Related article Related article There will be a sale from Poland for the Germans. What Poles fear before the elections Read

Donald Tusk promises to reform the public media and, when possible, depoliticize the media commission.

Reporters Without Borders also called on the government to adopt a new law on the independence and financing of public media only after professional and civil debate. “The public media does not belong to PiS or any other party. For the same reason, the public media needs an ambitious and widely consulted reform that goes beyond personnel changes,” said Pavol Szalai from Reporters Without Borders.

Poland Subscribe topic Subscribe

Novelty: Receive notifications of new articles in the watched topic by e-mail. Try the new feature and turn on your subscription.