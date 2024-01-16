BUILDING SECTOR – Constant and concrete growth

The construction industry accounts for less than 4% of GDP.

The construction industry is experiencing spectacular growth. And this is not ready to stop, at least for the months to come.

You don’t have to go far. It is enough to look at the proliferation of constructions at the neighborhood level to see that the building sector and the consumables necessary for it retain their vitality, despite the rise in the prices of construction materials. The lights are green for sustained growth in this sector which, according to the performance document annexed to the 2024 Finance Law, is increased to 5.2% for this year compared to 4.6% for the 2023 financial year.

Growth due, among other things, to the various projects undertaken by the government in terms of infrastructure. “It is the materials for construction projects such as the highway linking Antananarivo and Toamasina, the repair and rehabilitation of roads, the construction of new infrastructure such as schools and hospitals as well as the increase in investments in this sector which crystallize this spectacular growth of construction in Madagascar. Indeed, it is this sector which is among the least affected by the health crisis,” estimates an urban planner.

Huge costs

To give a more concrete example of the evolution over the last three years of the construction sector, the consumption of construction materials has continued to increase. To speak, for example, only of cement, the previous year was its moment of glory with an import far exceeding that of 2022. More than eight hundred and twenty-seven thousand tonnes of cement were then released for consumption for this single year. And this growth is expected to increase within a few years because, according to analysts, cement consumption could double by 2030. The contribution of the construction industry to the country’s gross domestic product amounts on average to one just under 4% of it and this has been the case for ten years.

Urbanization also acts as a beam supporting the growth of the construction sector. Crossing the industrial and commercial districts of the capital, it is clear that beyond the concrete forest which is beginning to cover the city, private households are growing on almost every street corner. And this, despite the administrative burden and the staggering costs of obtaining a building permit. “This is due to the fact that informal constructions abound, without any real monitoring of urbanization standards,” confides, for his part, a researcher in architectural history.

However, the fact is that the desire has not stopped among a large part of the Malagasy people who still want to own a home of their own. At the moment, no barometer can surgically measure fluctuations in housing costs. We need to get as close as possible to the action, among the tenants, who are struggling to find decent housing at a lower price. “It takes 250,000 to a million ariary per month for a small two-room apartment in Antananarivo,” confides Marcel, who has been selling houses for rent for five years.

Itamara Randriamamonjy