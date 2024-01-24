Bulgaria is in the first leading position in the sale of new cars in the EU

#Bulgaria #leading #position #sale #cars

Bulgaria recorded the highest growth in sales of new cars compared to all other countries in the European Union last year, according to data from the European Manufacturers Association.

We are in first place with an increase of 31.5% compared to 2022, with deals for 37,724 cars. In second place is Croatia with a growth of just over 31 percent and in third place is Belgium with 30% more sales.

Large car markets such as Italy with nearly 19%, Spain with 16.7 percent and France with almost the same amount report almost twice as much growth.

One of the main producers – Germany, has a significantly smaller share of new cars – 7.3%.

Demand is growing, reports a dealer with 30 years of experience in new car sales.

“The growth itself is due to the fact that for several years there was a rather big crisis, mostly related to the covid crisis, the lack of chips from China and, last but not least, the war, of course,” says Alexey Stefanov, a new car dealer.

“In recent years, in fact, the price of especially young used cars has reached the level of new ones, this is of course a serious factor”, points out Alexander Kostadinov – chairman of the car manufacturers in Bulgaria.

However, not everyone can afford a brand new car. That’s why some people prefer “second-hand” cars. Annual used car deals are about 260,000, dealership owners say. And “Road Police” reports that new German cars remain the most desired in Bulgaria, writes BTV.