#Bulgarian #Post #launching #international #courier #service

“Bulgarian Post” is launching a new international courier service in partnership with the International Postal Corporation IPC through the “INTERCONNECT” network. This will allow the customers of “Bulgarian Post” to send parcels to 30 countries in Europe under extremely good market conditions.

Shipments can weigh up to 30 kg, and the delivery time is between 5 and 7 days, depending on the recipient country, with insurance up to 450 euros included in the price. It is possible to choose the delivery method available in the country of destination – to the recipient’s address, to an office or to a vending machine (if this option is available). Shipments will be able to be sent through all 2971 post offices or by requesting a courier from the sender’s address. On the website of “Bulgarian Post” there is an option for their tracking by users in real time. E-shops can take advantage of the possibility of integration and a number of additional services such as prepaid returns with an easy mode and trade discounts.

It is clear from the price list of “Bulgarian Post” that sending goods to Cyprus and France will be the most expensive: the fees for a 30-kilogram shipment are BGN 230 and BGN 218, respectively. Shipments to Romania and Poland will be the cheapest: the fees for a 30-kilogram shipment are BGN 69 and BGN 76, respectively. Shipments over 20 kg. they will not be able to be sent to Sweden.

The International Postal Corporation IPC’s INTERCONNECT network operates as a single operational network to offer e-retailers and shoppers a reliable cross-border service, creating a highly competitive collaborative network for end-to-end parcel transfer and delivery. The partnership between IPC and Bulgarian Post is designed to facilitate joint efforts in areas such as technological innovation, operational efficiency and the development of new services to meet the changing needs of customers worldwide.

