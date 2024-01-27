Bullied or a listening ear? Call De Kindertelefoon in ‘ZappDoc: LISTEN’

#Bullied #listening #ear #Call #Kindertelefoon #ZappDoc #LISTEN

Children’s lives can be quite overwhelming at times. This is evident from the hundreds of chat and telephone conversations that De Kindertelefoon conducts every day with children who are looking for a listening ear.

Literally everything is reviewed. There are calls about divorce and about kicking. About moving and being in love. About singing and kissing. About pizzas, spring rolls, cats and guinea pigs. In ‘KRO-NCRV ZappDoc: LISTEN’ these telephone conversations come together into one exciting story.

‘LISTEN’ is broadcast during the week against bullying. NPO Zapp is once again taking action against bullying this year with ‘Stip it: Bullying Together Against Someone’. Everyone in the Netherlands can show that he or she is against bullying by putting four dots on their hand and sharing them via social media with #stipit and @npozapp. Are you being bullied? Then you can call De Kindertelefoon anonymously.

In addition to the television broadcast, ‘LISTEN’ has been included in De Kindertelefoon lessons for primary and secondary schools. The film will also be shown during De Kindertelefoon’s meeting program for refugee children.

‘LISTEN’ is directed by Astrid Bussink and produced by Een van de boys in collaboration with KRO-NCRV with support from the NPO fund and the CoBO. Previously, ‘LISTEN’ won the Special Jury Prize for Youth Documentary at the international documentary festival IDFA.

‘ZappDoc: LISTEN’, Sunday January 28 at 7:20 PM during the week against bullying at KRO-NCRV on NPO 3.

Also Read:  "Legal" Call of Duty cheat gives aim assist to players with mouse and keyboard

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A motorist flees on foot on the E40 motorway after being involved in an accident: a helicopter deployed to find him
A motorist flees on foot on the E40 motorway after being involved in an accident: a helicopter deployed to find him
Posted on
The Accuweather weather forecast for February 2024 announces abnormal temperatures and phenomena
The Accuweather weather forecast for February 2024 announces abnormal temperatures and phenomena
Posted on
Steinberg has 13+6 in the Spanish Championship, Meyer provokes fouls in Romania – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Steinberg has 13+6 in the Spanish Championship, Meyer provokes fouls in Romania – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises
List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News