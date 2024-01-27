Bullied or a listening ear? Call De Kindertelefoon in ‘ZappDoc: LISTEN’

#Bullied #listening #ear #Call #Kindertelefoon #ZappDoc #LISTEN

Children’s lives can be quite overwhelming at times. This is evident from the hundreds of chat and telephone conversations that De Kindertelefoon conducts every day with children who are looking for a listening ear.

Literally everything is reviewed. There are calls about divorce and about kicking. About moving and being in love. About singing and kissing. About pizzas, spring rolls, cats and guinea pigs. In ‘KRO-NCRV ZappDoc: LISTEN’ these telephone conversations come together into one exciting story.

‘LISTEN’ is broadcast during the week against bullying. NPO Zapp is once again taking action against bullying this year with ‘Stip it: Bullying Together Against Someone’. Everyone in the Netherlands can show that he or she is against bullying by putting four dots on their hand and sharing them via social media with #stipit and @npozapp. Are you being bullied? Then you can call De Kindertelefoon anonymously.

In addition to the television broadcast, ‘LISTEN’ has been included in De Kindertelefoon lessons for primary and secondary schools. The film will also be shown during De Kindertelefoon’s meeting program for refugee children.

‘LISTEN’ is directed by Astrid Bussink and produced by Een van de boys in collaboration with KRO-NCRV with support from the NPO fund and the CoBO. Previously, ‘LISTEN’ won the Special Jury Prize for Youth Documentary at the international documentary festival IDFA.

‘ZappDoc: LISTEN’, Sunday January 28 at 7:20 PM during the week against bullying at KRO-NCRV on NPO 3.