Bundesbank revises German growth down to 0.4% in 2024

For 2023, the Bundesbank was less pessimistic and anticipated a recession of 0.1%, when it had previously predicted 0.3%.

The German central bank today sharply lowered the growth forecast for Europe’s first economy for 2024 from 1.2% to 0.4%, which is mainly due to the weakness of exports.

“The economic recovery is experiencing a certain delay,” noted the Bundesbank in a statement.

“Weak external demand constitutes the main brake on the industry, in addition, private consumption remains contained and the increase in financing costs makes investment difficult”, added the institution, ensuring that the situation “will become clearer ” in early 2024.

The German economic model, which is based on a strong export industry, is suffering from a darker international situation and the rapid rise in interest rates in the euro zone, which penalize consumption and investment.

Energy prices are too high compared to their competitors, especially since the war in Ukraine and the end of deliveries of cheaper Russian gas, which harms energy-intensive activities trying to recover previous production levels .

The German Government still expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to increase by 1.3% next year, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a recovery of 0.9%.

Regarding inflation, the Bundesbank predicts that the situation will continue to improve, as in recent months, pointing to 2.7% in 2024, according to the harmonized consumer price index.