Bundesliga: Bayern coach Tuchel criticizes his team

Published22. January 2024, 04:48

After Werder’s defeat: “I’m no longer interested” – Tuchel is harsh on the Bayern stars

Bayern lost at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday evening. Coach Thomas Tuchel didn’t mince his words after the game.

Thomas Tuchel directs his team against Werder Bremen.

Despite his instructions, Bayern lost to Werder Bremen.

Thomas Müller was also not satisfied with the team’s performance.

FC Bayern lost at home to Werder Bremen.

After the game, Thomas Tuchel harshly criticized his players.

Day-to-day league action continues for the Munich team on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Bayern lost at home to Bremen. It was Werder’s first away win at the Allianz Arena since September 2008, i.e. for more than 15 years. In the championship race with Granit Xhaka and Bayer Leverkusen, Thomas Müller and Co. lost important points. After the game, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was anything but satisfied with the performance of his charges.

Before the game, Tuchel said in an interview with TV channel DAZN that he was very satisfied with his team’s training performance. But he now wants to see this performance on the field too. After the game, the 50-year-old was angry. «This is our responsibility! I’m also tired of saying that we’re training well. Nobody believes that anymore.”

“It was clearly not enough”

Tuchel followed up at the press conference. The performance in the first 70 minutes in particular was a thorn in the side of the former Chelsea boss. “It was clearly not enough. For over 70 minutes I didn’t have the feeling that we were playing for victory. After that I noticed it.”

At this point, Neuer and Co. were already 0-1 behind, ex-Bayern player Mitchell Weiser put Werder in front with a remarkable goal after just under an hour. In the first half, Tuchel played his team too statically. “We lost a lot of the ball, allowed a lot of counterattacks, and were sloppy in possession. “Deserved defeat,” added Tuchel, annoyed.

Müller also pissed off

“We played as if we were 10 points ahead and had a Champions League game on Tuesday,” Tuchel continued to criticize. Bayern are now seven points behind Xhaka’s Leverkusen.

But the Munich team will play a catch-up game from December at home against Union Berlin on Wednesday. The coach holds his players responsible for the game. “We will hold the team accountable,” said Tuchel. “On Wednesday we have the opportunity to do better – and we have to do better.”

Bayern veteran Thomas Müller echoed his boss after the game. “We were just too sluggish, simply without life,” the national player, who was languishing on the bench for a long time, told DAZN. With a bitter expression, Müller added: “That was of course a big slap in the face for us – but we also helped.”

