Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund against Mainz 05 is on free TV today! | Sports

#Bundesliga #Borussia #Dortmund #Mainz #free #today #Sports

English week in the Bundesliga!

BVB hosts Mainz 05 today. Kick-off in Dortmund is at 8:30 p.m. Good for all fans: You can watch the Bundesliga duel live on free TV.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the last matchdays before the winter break. It is the last competitive game of the year for Dortmund and Mainz. Both clubs want to win so that they can end the first half of the season with a better feeling.

Because: After the 1-1 draw against Augsburg, BVB has now not won five competitive games in a row. In the last seven Bundesliga games, the team only managed one win. Will the black and yellow dry spell end before the winter break?

Situation of the league as of December 17th, 2023 Expert tough: “Coach change due!”

Source: BILD December 17, 2023

Before the bitter draw against Augsburg, BVB coach Edin Terzic (41) had a clear goal: to get six points in the last two duels in the first half of the season. After the 1-1 draw, Terzic explained: “The result is definitely not enough. We said before the game that we wanted and had to get six points in the remaining games. We didn’t manage to do that today. We still had enough chances to win this game. Once again, it’s not an easy game to explain because we did a lot of things well and we didn’t like some things. In the end the score is 1:1. We have to live with that for today and make up for it on Tuesday.”

For Terzic it is also clear after the Augsburg game: “If you only take a 1-1 draw today, the situation in the table has not improved. Nevertheless, we have shown a clear step forward. We showed again that we tried everything we could to win.”

But Dortmund’s opponents are also currently having problems. Mainz 05 is in second-to-last place after 15 match days. One win, six draws, eight defeats. That’s how weak the Bundesliga record of the season so far is. Will the FSV manage to pull off a small breakthrough just before the break?

also read

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 is live on free TV!

You can see Dortmund against Mainz on Tuesday (7.30 p.m.) on free TV. Sat.1 will broadcast the game live. Alternatively, you can also watch the game on Sky (advertisement). You can find a live stream at WOW (advertisement).

Alternatively, you can also follow the game in the BILD.de live ticker.