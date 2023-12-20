Bundesliga: Dortmund can’t get going against Mainz

#Bundesliga #Dortmund #Mainz

Published19. December 2023, 10:24 p.m

Bundesliga: “It sucks”: Dortmund continues to disappoint in the league

BVB continues to have more than just problems in the Bundesliga. In the end you were lucky to get a point against Mainz.

Gregor Kobel can’t believe it.

Against Mainz he is once again blameless.

There is still no victory.

That’s what it’s about

BVB continues to have a crisis in the Bundesliga.

There is even supposed to be a player revolt against coach Terzic.

Mainz got a deserved point.

Before the last game of the year against Mainz, there were suddenly wild reports about BVB and coach Edin Terzic. According to several media outlets, there was a player revolt. The players are said to have lost trust in their coach and even demanded his dismissal. Terciz himself commented on the reports about himself before the game: “When you work for a big club and don’t get the results you want, you get restless.” For him it is important to stay positive, because that is the art. “It’s easiest to doubt.”

BVB didn’t see much of a crisis in the first 40 minutes. The Borussia played a strong first half and took the lead through Brandt with a great free kick in the 29th minute. Then they missed another goal, hit the crossbar or failed because of the strong Mainz goalie. It happened as it had to happen: Even before the break, they were unfocused after a corner and conceded the equalizer through van den Berg.

Disappointment with Brandt

In the second half it was a completely different picture – Dortmund was back in the mediocre routine. The Mainz team with Silvan Widmer in the starting line-up were suddenly the better team with the better chances. Dortmund lacked everything they could bring onto the pitch in the first 40 minutes. As if you were thinking again about the championship title you missed in May, against Mainz of all places.

It wasn’t until the 90th minute that we were suddenly there again. But when Reyna scored, there was a close offside situation and Mainz keeper Batz had the upper hand. There was a disappointing draw for both teams. The fans also acknowledged this with whistles. Goalscorer Julian Brandt said: “The situation is not easy, it sucks.” There are far too many draws. “It’s an unfortunate end to the year.” The self-understanding and self-confidence would simply be missing. The national player said to the coach: “I have no problem with the coach at all.”

The other games

Newly promoted Darmstadt 98 rewarded themselves with a point for a courageous performance and gained new courage in the Bundesliga’s relegation battle before the winter break. Despite being behind three times against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, the Hessians achieved a deserved 3:3 (1:2) on Tuesday evening and now have ten points in their account.

SV Werder Bremen annoyed RB Leipzig before the winter break and stopped the cup winners’ winning streak. In a varied game, the hosts fought their way to a 1-1 (0-0) draw on Tuesday evening. After winning four competitive games in a row, the Saxons missed out on points in the Bundesliga table, at least temporarily, with second-placed FC Bayern. Lois Openda (47th) gave the guests the lead, Justin Njinmah (75th) scored the deserved equalizer. Both teams couldn’t be really happy, but neither could they be really unhappy. Werder climbed past VfL Bochum to 13th place at the start of the 16th matchday.

