Bundesliga: How to watch FC Bayern against Hoffenheim on free TV | Sports

It starts again!

Winter break is over! At the Bundesliga opener in 2024, the reigning German champions FC Bayern Munich will face TSG Hoffenheim. Kick-off is on Friday evening at 8.30 p.m. in the Allianz Arena.

Bayern went into the winter break four points behind leaders Leverkusen. However, due to the weather-related cancellation of the Union game, the Munich team played one game less than the competition. The encounter with Union will take place on January 24th (8:30 p.m.).

Last weekend, Bayern tested against FC Basel. In the 1-1 draw against the 20-time Swiss champions, Joshua Kimmich (28) surprisingly played as a right-back. The reason is the injury problems in Bayern’s defense. With Konrad Laimer (26/knee problems) and Noussair Mazraoui (26/torn muscle bundle in the left calf), the first two options for right defense are currently out.

Will Kimmich play more often as a right-back in the coming weeks?

One thing is certain: Mazraoui will be missing from FC Bayern in the coming weeks. He is currently working on a comeback from a torn muscle in his left calf. If he gets fit in time, the 26-year-old wants to join his national team. Morocco will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January 13th to February 11th.

And what does Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel (50) say about it? Tuchel: “Josh was the only one in our squad against Basel who had ever played at a high level in the position. That’s why we tried that there, but normally Laimer should come back promptly.”

At TSG Hoffenheim they will hope that the winter break has ended the downward trend of the last few weeks. Hoffenheim only won one competitive game in November and December. TSG is in seventh place in the table with 24 points.

How to watch FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim live on TV

The Bundesliga duel between FC Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim will be broadcast live on Friday evening on free TV by Sat.1. The streaming provider DAZN (advertisement) is also showing the game live.

Alternatively, you can also follow the game in the BILD.de live ticker.